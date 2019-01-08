Terry pull a Charranrass pon Ralphie

Anybody who got two tin cup and a mouth organ got a party. From de time one newspaper report how a new party form, dem boys know it dead before it start.

In de first place, things like dis does call fuh a press conference and invite all de media. By doing dat, de whole world would sit up and tek notice.

By now, you woulda hear tin cup knocking and people singing ‘Ralphie, Henry, Timmy and Terry serious, serious, serious!’

Charranrass vote “yes” 10 o’clock de night and by day clean dem had three songs bout dat vote.

If Ralphie, Henry, Timmy and Terry did mek a big splash to announce de party, by now de whole world woulda been singing.

Instead, nobody ain’t hear nutten until dem hear Terry resign from Ralphie party.

Everybody remember de one man who call a press conference to which only one media house tun up. He talk to de camera, ask he own questions, and answer dem heself.

And he party still alive and kicking wid he alone. Nobody ain’t resign yet.

Yesterday, before Ralphie done write he first letter to de media announcing dat he party will be de next third force, Terry, one of de founder members, resign.

Dem boys believe is now Ralphie reading bout Terry resignation.

Terry tell dem boys dat he don’t intend to fly out de country like Charranrass. He seh he don’t have no friend wid airport VIP pass to see him through to de plane.

Dem boys want to know how come such a big businessman don’t know anybody who got VIP pass, because dem boys see all kind of lagoo baggoo does walk in de VIP lounge at CJIA and Ogle.

Dem boys was shock one day when dem see a horse cart owner chipping through wid a three-quarter pants into de VIP lounge. He get ee pass from Jagdeo.

Today dem got conman, taxi driver and drug dealers wid VIP pass from PNC, KFCee and APNU.

Dem boys seh Ralphie party will do de same thing at de airport, because all of dem come from de same old school and all of dem in de party come out from de PPP, de PNC and even de AFC.

But fuh now, talk half and Ralphie better pray dat Henry and Timmy don’t fly away.