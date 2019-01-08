Regal Sports renews ties with WCC for U19 tourney

After presenting a quantity of cricket equipment to the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC), Regal Sports which is based at 41 and 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville has renewed their sponsorship with the committee for the staging of the U19 50-over tournament on the island.

This announcement was made on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

The tournament, which is set to start shortly, will involve four teams; Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure, G Square Cavaliers, Noitgedacht SC and Good Success/Sans Souci and Sans Souci Jaguars combined.

Regal Sports representative, Divesh Ramjattan, indicated that Regal All Stars and Regal Masters have also teamed up for staging of the tournament. He said they are happy to be given an opportunity to be associated with the development of the young cricketers on the island once again and is looking forward to an exciting and successful competition

.

Ramjattan, who plays for Gandhi Youth Organisation in Georgetown, said that apart from trophies, the best batsman and bowler in the tournament will be given a bat and pair of bowling boots respectively.

“It is important for cricket to be played regularly at the junior level since it is at this stage talent are spotted and nurtured. I am sure the youths on the island are excited as was evident during our visit there on Sunday and we will continue to support the game on the island.”

Ramjattan urged the youths to remain committed and made reference to West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul who has made great strides over a short period of time.

Secretary of the WCC Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to CEO of Regal Sports Mahendra Hardyal and members of the Regal All Stars and Regal Masters, adding that he is looking forward to their continued support. Mohamed said the tournament will be played on a round robin basis after which the top two teams will contest the final. “Sponsorship is essential for the development of the game and this tournament will go a long way in helping to develop the talent on the island and hopefully producing more Keemo Paul’s, thereby contributing towards Essequibo and the national junior set up.”

He pointed out that there were some outstanding performances in the 2018 edition of the tournament and urged the players to strive for greater heights.