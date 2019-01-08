Political play can lead to economic sloth, investment shutdown – Ram warns

While the politicians are busy trying to hold on to power and acting outside of the constitution, the economy is slowing and investments will be at standstill. This was noted by attorney-at-law, Christopher Ram.

Ram made his view known during a recent interview with Kaieteur News. He said that it is unfortunate that following the passage of a No-Confidence motion against the APNU+AFC government, the National Assembly is still to be dissolved and there seem to be no intention by the government to set a date for elections soon.

Ram opined that the APNU +AFC’s current course of action—in heading to the court, trying to nullify the no-confidence vote—is a threat to democracy and a violation of the constitution.

“There is no reason why the country should not be preparing for elections,” said Ram.

The attorney said that all the legal action being taken to the court in relations to the No- Confidence motion is frivolous and optimistic.

“If an action was to be brought, it should have been one with substance, but these challenges are simply efforts to try to hold on to power.”

Ram continued, “I understand that more and more actions would come, this all seems to be delay tactics, and it can reach the stage where it is an abuse of the court.”

Ram said businessmen should be concerned about what is happening because, “this can shut down business completely.”

Another Attorney, Charles Ramson Jr., who is a member of the People’s Progressive Party, had similar sentiments.

Ramson said that the APNU+AFC Government’s reluctance to call General and Regional Elections within the three-month period as prescribed by the Constitution of Guyana will send a bad signal to foreign and domestic investors. Therefore, the judiciary should not allow itself to be used as a tool to delay the setting of a date.

Ramson said that Guyana desperately needs foreign investment, especially in the new oil and gas sector. He said that all investors being sought need stability as a precondition for their investments.

Ramson said that the uncertainty surrounding the holding of elections does not support stability. He said too that this can cause Guyana’s risk profile to increase, which in turn increases the baseline entry percentage as a return on investment.

Ramson said if the government is – as it has indicated – determined to go to the court on the issue of the No-Confidence Motion, the court, cognizant of the provisions in the Constitution, which prescribes a timeframe of three months for an election to be held, can, and ought to expedite the determination all the way to the CCJ, if necessary, well in advance of that timeframe.

Ramson said that the case, once filed, will test the responsibility, independence and wisdom of the office holders of the judiciary.