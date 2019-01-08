Police win GT Beer/Candy Boss, Antics Promotion 8-a-side Football competition again

Tournament Defending champions The Guyana Police Force Football Club fought hard to keep out Paradise Invaders FC as they held on to win the second edition of the GT Beer/Candy Boss, Antics Promotion 8-a-side Football Tournament.

The game, which was played on Sunday at the All Saints Scott Church ground on Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, saw the lawmen prevailing 4-3 in a keenly contested affair.

The game was evenly contested with both teams creating opportunities only to be thwarted in the end. Although it seemed that Paradise were having more possession in the first half it was Police that were on the score sheet first when Deon Rodney scored in the 20th minute. It was soon 2-0 as Rodney scored again two minutes later.

Paradise continued to take their chances and were rewarded in the 34th minute when Peter Wilson slotted home. Police showed no respite and scored again in the 38th minute off the boot of Mark Roach.

Paradise pulled one back two minutes later off the boot of Jamal Cambridge as the fans were kept on their feet.

The see saw battle continued and Paradise were finding their range and giving the Cops endless trouble as they pressed for the equaliser which came in the 51st minute as Fr

ancis Denvon placed one in the back of the net to lock the scores at 3-0.

As both teams fought hard for the winning goals it was the busy Roach that was able to seal the issue with his second goal in the 60th minute for the 4-3 win.

Monedderlust FC opted not to contest the third place play off against Golden Star who took on Rosignol instead and won 2-0.

Police for the win earned $600,000 and the Banks DIH Trophy, while Paradise will collect $300,000. Golden Star will collect $200,000.

The official presentation is expected to take place at Banks DIH Berbice Shareholders Meeting in New Amsterdam next month.

The best goalkeeper, most valuable player and the player with the most goals are expected to receive rewards.

32 teams from the Berbice, Georgetown, East Coast Demerara and West Demerara areas started the tournament.

The organizers thanked their supporters, Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer Brand; Fly Jamaica, Regional Health Services, Foot-Soul, Bobb and Sons, National Sports Commission and Integrated Security among others for their assistance. Tito “Candy Boss” Sancho was the coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)