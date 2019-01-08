Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi Broki Waka 10k

Guyanese athlete Lionel D’ Andrade continues to add to his collection of prizes when he placed second in Bigi Broki Waka 10k which was held on Sunday last in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The race, which attracted some 180 starters, saw D’ Andrade, 38, finishing in 37 minutes 23 seconds behind Ronaldinho Pinas of the host nation in 36.15; Jonathan Baktawar of Suriname placed third in 37.50.

D’Andrade, who won the event in 2018 and is based in Trinidad and Tobago, told Kaieteur Sport that he wasn’t fully prepared for the event since he was in Guyana on vacation. “I was training on the roads here and this didn’t allow me to train for speed as this type of training is not usually done on the roads and I found the hill a bit difficult,” he added.

D’Andrade won the Cross Country 8k which was held in Berbice on December 30 after a four-year absence of competing here and is now preparing for the a 10k in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday. He took part in 44 races in 2018 and won 19.

He said that he is delighted to finish second in Suriname and to win the Cross Country here, adding that he is hoping to win his next assignment in the twin island republic. “Even though I wasn’t fully prepared for the Suriname event, I am happy that I was able to finish second competing among athletes from across South America. There is always room for improvement and as my preparation continues for the 10k in Trinidad and Tobago I will put my best foot forward and keep the Golden Arrow Head flying.”

D’Andrade expressed gratitude to his sponsors Builders Lumber Yard of Lombard Street.