Guyana Karate College Springlands Dojo holds grading

The Guyana Karate College (GKC) has just successfully hosted its first grading examinations for its Springlands Dojo in Berbice.
The GKC Berbice Dojo is a collaborative undertaking with the Radha Krishna Foundation which has been in existence since 2012 to serve the community by empowering youths, through various classes such as Karate-do, Hindi, Hindi Bhagwad Gita, Sanskrit, Yoga etc. and the Guyana Karate College.
The Radha Krishna Foundation also provides scholarships to students to attend the University of Guyana and executes a monthly medical outreach programme to provide medical services to the general public free of charge.
The Guyana Karate College and the Foundation commenced karate-do classes in September of last year with a total of 40 students who undertake weekly training under the instruction and guidance of Shihan Jeffrey Wong 7th Dan and other senior Karatekas including Aliya Wong 3rd Dan Otto Harris 2nd Dan.
Shihan Jeffrey Wong, who offers top-notch martial arts training to the students in the Berbice Area with an extensive curriculum including traditional Karate, and self-defence, is a master instructor with more than 45 years of experience in training and practicing martial arts. The Dojo focuses on instilling the traditional principles of respect, self-esteem, and self-defence.
The large open facility offers a safe and clean environment in which students train. The Center welcomes students of all skill levels beginning at age five.
The academy focuses on addressing the root causes of disrespectful and unruly behavior with discipline, structure, and positive reinforcement.

Students and officials of the Guyana Karate College Springlands Dojo in Berbice take a photo following the Grading exercise.

The Adult Berbician Students who successfully undertook the examinations were: Amit Kumar Paresar, Krishna Jhaman, and Gavendra Mohabir, Lavesh Mohabir and Charran Singh skipped from 10th Kyu all the way to 6th Kyu. Moving from 10th Kyu to 7th Kyu were Teena Persaud, Padminie Devi Dhup, Inderlal Singh, Kamala Devi Huran, Ashmini Prasa, Leeza Prasad, Priya Davie Tulsie, whilst moving from 10th Kyu to 8th Kyu was Shaline Deodhan.
The Younger Students were: Aryan Singh, Bhojram Paresar, Ramesh Ragnauth, Teemal Singh, Sunita Bishwakishwar, Yogeeta Bishwakishwar, Gavena Paresar, who moved from 10th to 8th Kyu, Monica Singh, Survan Dasrat, Mandy Bishwakishwar, Dhana Bishwakishwar, Omawattie Tilackram who moved from 10th Kyu to 9th Kyu.
The Foundation has another branch in Leguan where similar training and services are being offered to residents there.

