Driver committed to stand trial for rape of passenger, 14

Sherwayne Brandt

Forty-one year-old Sherwayne Brandt called ‘Brave’, has been committed to stand trial in the High Court for rape, following the conclusion of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) conducted by Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Yesterday, the court ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Brandt for him to stand trial before a judge and jury at the Supreme Court.
Brandt is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female passenger three years ago. He was recently arrested and charged with the offence.

Brandt was not required to plead to the charge, which stated that on October 7, 2015, at Plum Park, Sophia, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.
According to information, the teen was a frequent traveller in the minibus on which the defendant operated.
It was reported that on the day in question, the teen was a passenger in the minibus when Brandt drove to an unknown area in Plum Park, Sophia, where he along with his bus conductor allegedly raped the teen.
After the alleged act, the men dropped her home. The teen then complained to her parents about what had transpired and the matter was reported.
Brandt remains on $300,000 bail pending the hearing and determination of the matter in the High Court.

