Day 4 Regional First Class Cricket Jaguars register third successive victory with 6-Wkt win over Pride Despite century stand between Dowrich & Chase

By Sean Devers

Test players Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase have played 155 First-Class matches between them and yesterday at the Kensington Oval the pair featured in 105-run stand but their hard work for the Barbados Pride was in vain as Guyana Jaguars stuttered to a 6-wicket victory which extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches.

Dowrich’s 65 lasted 86 balls and was decorated with 12 fours and he added 105 for the fifth wicket with Chase whose 68 came from 151 balls with nine boundaries but none of the remaining batsmen reached double figures as Pride were bowled out for 232.

Veerasammy Permaul took 4-73 to move to 20 wickets from three matches, while Reifer took 3-53 and Romario Shepherd had 2-35.

But their third consecutive win was much harder than they had anticipated and sparked memories of the last time they were beaten by Barbados in 2014 when set 68 to win at Providence, Jaguars were blown away for 66.

Set 45 to win from 16 overs, Jaguars lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul (6) who was caught behind off Kemar Roach who bowled Chris Barnwell (6) before Miguel Cummins removed Chanderpaul Hemraj (9) and Sherfane Rutherford (0) as they slumped to 22-4. Skipper Leon Johnson (11) and the reliable Reifer (15) then saw them to 48-4 from 8.4 overs.

Earlier, Pride, following-on, needing 188 to make Jaguars bat again, began the final day in brilliant sunshine with a cool breeze blowing across the ground on a still good track which kept a bit low as the day progressed.

Barbados lost the out of form Kraigg Braithwaite in the day’s second over when the 26-year-old, with 21 First-Class tons, including eight at Test level, was caught behind for four off fellow Bajan, left-arm pacer Reifer at 5-1.

Skipper Shamarh Brooks joined Shane Mosley with Barbados, who has not beaten Guyana in Barbados since 2009 when centuries from Jason Haynes and Ryan Hinds led them to an innings and 59 runs victory, in early trouble.

Watched by a small crowd, the elegant Brooks turned Clinton Pestano off his legs for four and along with Mosley embarked on ‘operation rebuild’ as Mosley slashed Shepherd for four.

Permaul, who has been playing at this level since making his debut in 2007 in Grenada, was introduced in the 11th over as the 50 was posted as the pair batted doggedly.

Mosley continued to bat solidly as Permaul, with six Tests to his name, strangled the batsmen with immaculate control.

Brooks whipped Pestano over mid-on for four to move into the 20s before Mosley eased him to cover boundary but Pestano had the last laugh when he got prodigious movement into the left hander to rattle his stumps at 69-2 to break the 64 run stand.

The 31-year-old Carter, with three fifties in 216 runs, used his feet to hit Permaul over his head for four before Shepherd struck just before Lunch when he induced Carter (6) to edge a catch to Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble with the score on 76-3.

Chase, one of nine Windies players in the side, joined Brooks and got going with consecutive boundaries off Shepherd and another off Reifer and by the interval Barbados were 93-3 with Brooks on 22 and Chase on a run a ball 17.

Just after Lunch, Brooks, who hit five fours in 26, was trapped LBW by Shepherd at 97-4 to bring Dowrich, who top-scored in the first Innings with 81, to the crease.

Dowrich stroked Shepherd for four, while Chase was dropped at slip by Johnson off Reifer who troubled him after the interval.

Dowrich stroked Reifer gloriously past cover for four and again looked good against an attack which seemed to be tiring in sweltering heat after being in the field since the final session on day two.

Chase sweetly drove Pestano past cover for four, while a majestic off-drive by Dowrich raced to the ropes and when the Windies Keeper disdainfully caressed the Berbician for a second boundary in the same over the pressure was eased.

The diminutive Dowrich, who made the most runs for the Windies in 2018, latched on to Permaul and stroked him for four. Chase, not at his best, drove Barnwell for four as the partnership blossomed as the 50 stand came up in 68 minutes.

Chase lofted Permaul over extra cover for four while Dowrich smashed Barnwell for three fours; the third one bringing up his 23rd fifty and second in the match from 58 balls with 10 fours.

Chase joined in the collection of boundaries with two fours off Permaul as runs began to flow and the partnership looked ominous.

Chase turned Reifer for two as to give Barbados the lead to insure that Guyana would have to bat again.

Dowrich swept Permaul for four to post the 100 stand from 158 minutes before Chase hit Permaul to long on for a single to reach his 23rd fifty from 104 balls, 134 minutes with eight fours.

At Tea the Bajans were 202-4 with Dowrich on 65 and Chase, who was making Guyana pay for dropping him, unbeaten on 50 with their partnership on 105.

With the lead on 14, Guyana were in for a tough session if they wanted to win their third match in Barbados in the last nine matches between the two teams.

After Tea, Permaul struck twice in quick succession after the break when he had the dangerous Dowrich caught behind for 65 before inducing Jason Holder (1) to edge to give Bramble his fourth catch at 212-6.

Reifer, who toiled long and hard, then sent Ashley Nurse’s middle stump cart-wheeling for one at 217-7 before trapping Kemar Roach (2) LBW to one that kept low at 225-8 and the Jaguars scented blood.

Chase went back to Permaul and played an irresponsible cut and was bowled at 225-9 before a terrible swipe from Warrican (0) off Permaul was skied to mid-off.

The Jaguars are scheduled to return home today.

Scores: GUYANA JAGUARS 548 (Chandrapaul Hemraj 144, Anthony Bramble 130 not out, Raymon Reifer 75, Sherfane Rutherford 54, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 37; Ashley Nurse 4-122) and 48 for four (Kemar Roach 2-18, Miguel Cummins 2-24).

BARBADOS PRIDE 360 (Shane Dowrich 81, Jonathan Carter 68, Jason Holder 44, Kraigg Brathwaite 43, Shamarh Brooks 34; Veerasammy Permaul 4-124) and 232 (Roston Chase 68, Shane Dowrich 65, Shane Moseley 32, Shamarh Brooks 26; Veerasammy Permaul 4-73, Raymon Reifer 3-53).