Criminal charges for importers of fake Daflon tablets …as Food and Drug Dept. cracks down on counterfeit products

Criminal charges will shortly be instituted against importers of counterfeit Daflon tablets currently being circulated on the local market. This is according to information released yesterday by the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department [GA-FDD].

The Department has, moreover, issued an alert cautioning the public about this micronized purified flavonoid fraction tablet which is sold in 500mg quantities.

Daflon tablets are used to treat patients suffering from chronic venous insufficiency [CVI] – varicose vein and venous circulation disorders [swollen legs, pain, early morning restless legs] and symptoms associated with acute haemorrhage.

The Original product is sold in a white box with blue borders and contains sixty 500mg tablets that are further divided on four silver blister packs, each containing 15 tablets. The counterfeited brand, according to the Food and Drug Department, is sold in a white box with no border and contains sixty 500mg tablets that are further divided on six silver with blue blister packs, each containing 10 tablets.

Added to this, the Department said that the manufacturer’s address of the original product is in France, while the counterfeited/fake product has a Turkey/Ukraine address.

The official local distributors of the original Daflon product are Massy Distributors Inc. and Ansa McAl Trading Ltd.

Inspectors of the GA-FDD have to date seized approximately 24 boxes x 60 tablets x 500mg of the counterfeited product from several wholesaler bonds and retail pharmacies in Georgetown and in Region Three.

Charges will be instituted against the defaulting importers, GA-FDD indicated, since fake Daflon are unable to achieve therapeutic effect for its intended user, as flavonoid are poorly micronized resulting in particle size greater than 2 µ micro meters, resulting in poor stomach absorption.

Consumers are therefore asked to return the counterfeited product to wholesalers and retailers and be refunded. Additionally, consumers have been asked to report to the Food and Drug Department if they are confronted with any proprietor who refuses to cooperate with this mandatory recall exercise.

Further, the GA-FDD is calling on importers and distributors to, with immediate effect, surrender all Fake/ Counterfeited Daflon associated with this mandatory recall, so that they can be destroyed. Failure to adhere to this mandate will leave the department with no alternative but to initiate legal proceedings against defaulters, GA-FDD said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Department said that it will continue to robustly monitor the local market for fake, substandard and counterfeited products in the interest of consumers’ protection and safety.