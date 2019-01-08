Countdown to Mashramani 2019 begins

The countdown has begun for Mashramani 2019 celebrations. The Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport hosted its annual Mashramani ‘Krank Up’ event at the Linden to Georgetown Bus Park in Linden, Region 10, on Friday evening.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton said this is to show all citizens that the ministry will celebrate the country’s Republic Anniversary and not be deterred by the current issues facing government.

“We want the public, and particularly the public in Linden, to know that this year Mashramani is going to be like every other year that we have had before, and we hope it would be brighter and bigger this time… We do not want anyone to have the impression that there will be no Mashramani this year,” Minister Norton explained.

The minister reiterated that the Republic anniversary observance will take place as usual, without any hiccup, and since Linden is considered the birthplace of Mashramani, the ministry looks forward to working with the community to showcase what’s in store.

According to Minister Norton, during a walkabout and engagement with residents around the region’s market on Saturday, it was highlighted that more involvement is required to have a better Mashramani celebration.

“What I want to assure you, is that unlike the years that have gone by, where after we finished in Georgetown and the costumes are sent to New Amsterdam, this year we want them to head to Linden,” he said.

The minister was accompanied by his staff and Andrew Tyndall, official Coordinator of the Ministry’s Mash Committee.

The event was also sponsored by Banks DIH, Ansa McAl among others.