Latest update January 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Countdown to Mashramani 2019 begins

Jan 08, 2019 News 0

 

The countdown has begun for Mashramani 2019 celebrations. The Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport hosted its annual Mashramani ‘Krank Up’ event at the Linden to Georgetown Bus Park in Linden, Region 10, on Friday evening.
Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton said this is to show all citizens that the ministry will celebrate the country’s Republic Anniversary and not be deterred by the current issues facing government.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton poses with revelers from his ministry and a costume designer

“We want the public, and particularly the public in Linden, to know that this year Mashramani is going to be like every other year that we have had before, and we hope it would be brighter and bigger this time… We do not want anyone to have the impression that there will be no Mashramani this year,” Minister Norton explained.
The minister reiterated that the Republic anniversary observance will take place as usual, without any hiccup, and since Linden is considered the birthplace of Mashramani, the ministry looks forward to working with the community to showcase what’s in store.

According to Minister Norton, during a walkabout and engagement with residents around the region’s market on Saturday, it was highlighted that more involvement is required to have a better Mashramani celebration.
“What I want to assure you, is that unlike the years that have gone by, where after we finished in Georgetown and the costumes are sent to New Amsterdam, this year we want them to head to Linden,” he said.
The minister was accompanied by his staff and Andrew Tyndall, official Coordinator of the Ministry’s Mash Committee.
The event was also sponsored by Banks DIH, Ansa McAl among others.

More in this category

Sports

Day 4 Regional First Class Cricket Jaguars register third successive victory with 6-Wkt win over Pride Despite century stand between Dowrich & Chase

Day 4 Regional First Class Cricket Jaguars register third successive...

Jan 08, 2019

  By Sean Devers Test players Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase have played 155 First-Class matches between them and yesterday at the Kensington Oval the pair featured in 105-run stand but their...
Read More
GFF investigation into Allegations of Sexual Harassment of Female Referees Head of Referees, Stanley Lancaster FIRED; Referees Assessor, Roy McArthur Provisionally Suspended

GFF investigation into Allegations of Sexual...

Jan 08, 2019

Guyana Karate College Springlands Dojo holds grading

Guyana Karate College Springlands Dojo holds...

Jan 08, 2019

Police win GT Beer/Candy Boss, Antics Promotion 8-a-side Football competition again

Police win GT Beer/Candy Boss, Antics Promotion...

Jan 08, 2019

Regal Sports renews ties with WCC for U19 tourney

Regal Sports renews ties with WCC for U19 tourney

Jan 08, 2019

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi Broki Waka 10k

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi...

Jan 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]