Berbice Bridge to undergo first major repairs

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

For years, the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) neglected to effect any major maintenance or repairs to the structure it agreed to manage, maintain and operate.

Some 10 years after the Berbice River Bridge has been completed, it is now scheduled to receive its first major maintenance. This is happening under the watch of the Government of Guyana, not BBCI.

During a recent interview with this newspaper, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, said that the bridge will be getting its much needed repairs soon.

Patterson recalled the Order given on November 1, noting the Government’s official takeover of the bridge.

The Minister said that the order remains in place, but BBCI is still in control of the operations as was originally announced.

Patterson said, “We are not interfering. All I have is two officers up there from the Demerara Harbour Bridge, and they are there so that they can provide me with feedbacks. If not, I would only be given third hand information.”

Patterson said that the Demerara Harbour Bridge employees are “in a small room and they have no power to make any decisions.”

The Minister explained that the government basically has administrative control of the bridge while BBCI maintains functional control. “They are still collecting money and putting in their bank account; the Board of Directors still meets and makes decisions.”

As it relates to the repairs, Patterson said that those works will begin soon. He said that the money to fund the needed works is available.

Patterson also indicated that the works will be done by the same engineers who work on the Demerara Harbour Bridge. “They are gearing up to start, the money has been passed. They are working on a schedule now.”

Since commissioned in late 2008, the Berbice River Bridge’s 39 pontoons were not serviced in keeping with recommendations to have same done every three to five years.

BBCI said that its revenues were not enough and that shareholders are owed almost $3B.

The bridge also claimed it has more than $6B in debts.

From November 1, the Government of Guyana decided to take control of the Berbice Bridge. This was mainly because of a proposed 365 percent increase on the toll. The increase was slated to take effect on November 12, 2018, but government stepped in and avoided what it regarded as “draconian” and “unconscionable” increases.

Since the government is now in control, Patterson committed to ensuring the safety of all bridge passengers and noted that the government will ensure timely repairs going forward.