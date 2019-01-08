Latest update January 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice police make donation to teen whose family was murdered

Jan 08, 2019 News 0

 

Eleven- year-old Mahesh Seetaram, of Glasgow New Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, on Wednesday last, received a hamper from Police Ranks in Berbice.
The donation was made possible by members of the Sister’s (Village) Police Community Network (SPCN).
At the simple handing over ceremony, Jenicia Carmichael, Community Relation Officer (CRO) of the SPCN, said that the organization is an arm of the Berbice Division that reaches out to members of the society who are deemed less fortunate or have experienced a tragic past.
“We care for members of society and we try to help in the advancement of our youths,” Carmichael said.

Members of the Sister’s Police Community Network handing over the hamper to Mahesh Seetaram and his grandparents.

Inspector Margaret Grosvenor noted that the police have a mandate to carry out, and ‘B’ Division stands committed to assisting residents within its jurisdiction. She encouraged the lad to stay focus and work towards achieving his goals.
Mahesh’s mother and sister were murdered earlier this year by his father who, after committing the crime, was later found hanging dead under an abandoned house in the Village.

Mahesh welcomed the donation and expressed gratitude to all those who contributed items for the hamper. He thanked the members of the SPCN for sharing words of motivation.
Following the gruesome death of his parents and his elder sister on June 6, 2018, Mahesh is now in full custody of his grandparents. According to the teen’s grandparents, although Mahesh, at times, will feel lonely and recall the ordeal in June, he remains disciplined and functions effectively at school.

More in this category

Sports

Day 4 Regional First Class Cricket Jaguars register third successive victory with 6-Wkt win over Pride Despite century stand between Dowrich & Chase

Day 4 Regional First Class Cricket Jaguars register third successive...

Jan 08, 2019

  By Sean Devers Test players Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase have played 155 First-Class matches between them and yesterday at the Kensington Oval the pair featured in 105-run stand but their...
Read More
GFF investigation into Allegations of Sexual Harassment of Female Referees Head of Referees, Stanley Lancaster FIRED; Referees Assessor, Roy McArthur Provisionally Suspended

GFF investigation into Allegations of Sexual...

Jan 08, 2019

Guyana Karate College Springlands Dojo holds grading

Guyana Karate College Springlands Dojo holds...

Jan 08, 2019

Police win GT Beer/Candy Boss, Antics Promotion 8-a-side Football competition again

Police win GT Beer/Candy Boss, Antics Promotion...

Jan 08, 2019

Regal Sports renews ties with WCC for U19 tourney

Regal Sports renews ties with WCC for U19 tourney

Jan 08, 2019

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi Broki Waka 10k

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade places second in Bigi...

Jan 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]