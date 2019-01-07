Youths must step up and air their views – former GPA President

Former Guyana Press Association (GPA) President, Gordon Moseley, charged youths to be actively involved in politics and civic matters as he cited that they are not stepping up and airing their views on such issues.

He made this charge last Saturday as the Policy Desk, an activist group, hosted their inaugural event.

During the open discussion of the forum Moseley stated that, “You youths are not stepping up…you are saying it is hard for you to make a change. Look at Georgetown which has a 28 year old mayor and a 19-year-old councillor.

“To say that young people are not getting involved, they are getting involved but not enough of them. Youths need to support each other and see their efforts through.”

According to Moseley, the young people are not reading or going to events to become aware about provisions for them to come forward in certain engagements. However, they are crying out that there are no initiatives set aside for them.

“I go to political rallies and it is of no surprise that the people who fill the seats at these events are no other than the older folks. There are youth leaders seated at this gathering and many have failed to bring out the members of their groups.”

“If you go through the budget estimates, almost under every ministry there are programmes and initiatives geared towards young people.”

He further urged the youths to step up and bring in their ideas and listen to others so that they can develop ways that are beneficial to them. Moseley advised the youths to explore avenues in which they can take the lead to see things through and get them done.