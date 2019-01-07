Regional First Class Cricket…Jaguars in control despite fifties from Dowrich & Carter

A century partnership between Jonathan Carter and Shane Dowrich led a Barbados Pride fight-back against Guyana Jaguars on day three of their third round Regional First-Class match at the Kensington Oval yesterday, but the South American Franchise were still in the driver’s seat heading into the final day today.

Replying to the Jaguars 548, Pride began the penultimate day on 33-1 and were bowled out minutes before the close for 360, 188 runs adrift of Guyana’s total and more importantly 38 runs from avoiding the follow-on.

Shane Dowrich’s 81 lasted 113 balls and 139 minutes and included 11 fours and two sixes, while Carter made 68 from 127 balls, 196 minutes with nine fours.

Braithwaite’s 43 came from 103 balls, 156 minutes with seven boundaries and Jason Holder who made 44 from 87 balls and 63 minutes with six fours, also contributed important runs.

Veerasammy Permaul had 4-124 to take his wicket-tally to 16, while Clinton Pestano and Raymon Reifer took two wickets each.

By Lunch Barbados had progressed to 164 after Skipper Shamarh Brooks was removed by Permaul at 106-2, Kraigg Braithwaite was LBW to Clifton Pestano at 118-3 and Roston Chase departed off Permaul, the tournament’s leading wicket taker.

Carter and Dowrich joined forces with Pride on 123-4 after Chase’s demise and added 141 to keep the Bajans in the fight before Dowrich departed off Sherfane Rutherford at 264-5 and Carter, who reached his third fifty in three matches, fell to Permaul at 273-6 and by Tea Barbados were 278-6 with Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse at the crease.

After the break Nurse (19) was LBW to Permaul at 315-7 before Kemar Roach (2) was removed by Pestano at 328.

Holder and Jomal Warrican took the score to 350 and with Holder still there as the Bajans stood a real chance of reaching the 398 to avoid the follow-on.

However, Holder fell to Raymon Reifer at 355 and last man Miguel Cummins (3) was sent packing by Shepherd five runs later to leave Warrican unbeaten on 23.

Scores: At Kensington Oval: Jaguars lead by 188 runs.

GUYANA JAGUARS 548 (Chandrapaul Hemraj 144, Anthony Bramble 130 not out, Raymon Reifer 75, Sherfane Rutherford 54, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 37; Ashley Nurse 4-122)

BARBADOS PRIDE 360 (Shane Dowrich 81, Jonathan Carter 68, Jason Holder 44, Kraigg Brathwaite 43, Shamarh Brooks 34; Veerasammy Permaul 4-124).

Meanwhile, At Brian Lara Stadium: Red Force require a further 316 runs for victory with all 10 second innings wickets intact.

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 425 (Montcin Hodge 158, Rahkeem Cornwall 65, Jeremiah Louis 51, Akeem Saunders 41; Shannon Gabriel 3-54, Daniel St Clair 3-61) and 168 for six (Montcin Hodge 77 not out, Rahkeem Cornwall 22; Shannon Gabriel 3-35).

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO RED FORCE 252 (Jeremy Solozano 80, Bryan Charles 39, Denesh Ramdin 31; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-73, Alzarri Joseph 3-80) and 26 without loss.