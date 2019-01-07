Latest update January 7th, 2019 12:58 AM

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre presents gears to WCC

As part of their corporate responsibility, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre donated a quantity of cricket gears to the Wakenaam Cricket Committee.

Members of the Wakenaam U19 team with members and CEO of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre Mahendra Hardyal (right) and Secretary of the WCC Nazeer Mohamed (2nd from left) display the gears.

The presentation was made yesterday at the Wakenaam Community Center ground in Good Success, where members of the Regal masters and open teams, including its CEO Mahendra Hardyal handed over the equipment which included bats, pads, balls and arm guards to Secretary of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee, Nazeer Mohamed.
Regal Stationery and Regal Sports have been supporting sports for quiet sometime and its CEO Hardyal said they are happy to assist in the development of the game in the area. He added that it’s their way of giving back to the community and they will continue to support the game there.
Hardyal added that he is hoping to see more players like Keemo Paul and Ricardo Adams derive from the area.
Mohamed expressed gratitude to Hardyal and the entire Regal family adding that he is looking forward to their continued support.
Mohamed, who also manages the national U17 team, pointed out that they are happy to form a partnership with the entity and their support will certainly go a far way in promoting the game on the island.
He pointed out that support of this nature is always welcome and it will certainly serve as a motivation to the youths in Wakenaaam.
Mohamed congratulated Regal on their success in the softball arena and wished them well in 2019.

