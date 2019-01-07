Public comes to aid of Suddie man whose wife died in childbirth

– grateful dad plans to use funds to rear poultry

When his wife of six years died a month ago during childbirth, Dennis Stoll was left with little time to grieve, and the responsibility of raising three young children.

“After the passing of my wife, I became aware that I knew nothing about raising a daughter, much less, two daughters and a son.”

Stoll’s reputed wife, Kendeka Abrams, 24, of Bethany, on the Essequibo Coast, died on December 1 at the Suddie Hospital, from severe haemorrhaging while delivering a full-term baby girl.

With his wife’s passing, this grieving father and his children went to spend Christmas with his parents. It was a sad Christmas for the family.

But in a response to an article on the Mr. Stoll’s plight, several individuals have donated hampers and cash to help the father take care of his newborn and other children.

Stoll, who had said that he is finding it very difficult to take care of his children, is now thanking the public for their contribution.

“I am grateful for the angels sent from above who have been sending pampers and food items for my children. It is very helpful and I will continue to give thanks to everyone who is supporting me and my children.”

Stoll added that, with the monetary donation that he has received, he will be starting his own business at home, so that he can be close to his children.

“I have already purchased cement and sand so I can build a chicken pen. I will soon be minding chickens at home. In this way, I will get to be by my children’s side. With the help from the public, I am able to do this. I want to thank them and ask that they continue to support me.”

A teary-eyed Stoll, a week ago, told this publication that he “doesn’t have life anymore” since the passing of his wife, but is finding the courage day-by-day to live for his children.

According to reports, health officials launched an investigation against nursing staff at the Bethany Missionary, who referred Abrams to the Suddie Hospital, and failed to indicate on the woman’s chart that she was a high-risk patient. Abrams, a mother of two, had bled heavily during her previous deliveries.

Other complaints are that Abrams had told the lone nursing staff who was present during her delivery at the Suddie Hospital, of her history of postpartum haemorrhage; that the hospital had inadequate supplies of blood, and that the allegedly ill-prepared Suddie staff should have referred Abrams to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

This publication understands that Abrams was taken to the Suddie Hospital at around 09:00 hrs on November 29. That was some nine miles by boat and taxi from her home.

According to reports, only a midwife attended to her, who she informed of her history of heavy bleeding.

Stoll recalled later waiting outside the delivery room at around 17:50 hrs and hearing his wife’s screams, then shortly after, the cries of her newborn.

“I asked (the nurse) if anything wrong and she said ‘no, just a little bleeding,’” Stoll said.

On being reassured that his spouse was in no danger, Stoll, who was at the hospital with his mother, suggested that they go home and return the next day.

“I asked, ‘let us go home, nurse?’.She seh alright.”

This, they did, but he said that at around 20:00 hrs, he received a call from someone who said that his wife was now in the operating theatre.

What had reportedly occurred was that, as with the previous pregnancies, Abrams was again experiencing postpartum haemorrhaging. She was reportedly given three units of blood, but the hospital allegedly lacked an adequate supply of blood.

After her condition worsened, she was rushed to the operating theatre, where she reportedly underwent a postpartum hysterectomy (surgery to remove the uterus following heavy bleeding).

Stoll returned to the hospital, but did not get to see his wife. He said that, around midnight on December 1, a senior medical official “told me that my wife gone from bad to worse and I should pray.”

“At around five o’clock, I was going to the ward where they had her first, and before I could reach, a doctor looked at me and said that my wife passed away at around ten past four.”

Meanwhile, the baby girl is healthy and has been released from hospital. The couple has a six-year-old daughter and a son, who is almost three.