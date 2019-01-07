President Granger urges media to fact-check before reporting

Latest update January 7th, 2019 12:58 AM
…Commits to funding for training
The need for media operatives to uphold the tenants of journalism were hammered home yesterday morning by President, David Granger at State House. He was at the time, delivering remarks at his annual media brunch.
The event was attended by representatives of several news agencies and Ministers.
There, Granger said that the government will lend its support to ensure that some form of history about the 74-year old Guyana Press Association (GPA) can be published. He said this would give young entrants to the profession a better understanding of what media operatives went through over the years. He also thanked the press corps for the sensitive handling of his disease— Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma—for which he is still receiving treatment.
Further to this, Granger insisted on the need for training of local journalists. He said that the money for this is available for the GPA to utilize. Granger also spoke to the need for journalists to be accurate with their reporting.
He noted, too, that there is a need for self-regulation. In this regard, the Head of State stressed that the GPA is a guild, meant to regulate the behaviour of its peers and prevent them from excesses.
Also offering remarks at the event were Guyana Press Association Head, Nazima Raghubir and Executive Director of the National Communications Network (NCN), Enrico Woolford.
