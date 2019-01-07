Mr. Granger, the eyes of the world are on you, uphold the constitution – Ram

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

Like it or not, because of oil, Guyana is on the world stage, for the better or for worse. Therefore, it is obvious that the eyes of the world are on us and we must act responsibly.

So said Attorney at Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram during an interview with this newspaper yesterday.

Ram said that in the aftermath of the historical No-Confidence motion brought against the government, he fears that politicians are losing sight of what is important because many are too fixated on holding on to power.

Ram said that any politician who is a true patriot would avoid a fight against the constitutionally mandated elections.

The Attorney at Law made reference to a column written by one of Jamaica’s former Prime Ministers, Bruce Golding.

Golding’s column, published yesterday by Jamaica Observer, was titled “Guyana must carefully manage its constitutional crisis.”

Ram said that it is unfortunate that Regional and International onlookers are seemingly taking Guyana’s current political instability more seriously than the nation’s own politicians.

Ram said “Outsiders are viewing this as a crisis but our government is treating it as normal political schoolboy play.”

He opined that the best move President David Granger can make for his country at this time is to show respect for the constitution. He said that President Granger should simply “get ready for elections in accordance with the constitution. He should opt, during this time, to show commitment to the constitution.”

Ram added, “Granger needs to call for the dissolution of the National Assembly, it cannot be business as usual.”

Further, Ram told this newspaper that the government’s current course of action in approaching the court is a display of irresponsible behaviour and shows potential for abuse of the courts.

According to Ram, this sort of political immaturity will do no good for the country as it will only hurt the economy and the people. “And the longer this goes on the more it is going to harm Guyana.”