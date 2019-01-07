Latest update January 7th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mr. Granger, the eyes of the world are on you, uphold the constitution – Ram

Jan 07, 2019 News 0

 

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

Like it or not, because of oil, Guyana is on the world stage, for the better or for worse. Therefore, it is obvious that the eyes of the world are on us and we must act responsibly.
So said Attorney at Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram during an interview with this newspaper yesterday.
Ram said that in the aftermath of the historical No-Confidence motion brought against the government, he fears that politicians are losing sight of what is important because many are too fixated on holding on to power.
Ram said that any politician who is a true patriot would avoid a fight against the constitutionally mandated elections.

Attorney-at-Law, Christopher Ram

The Attorney at Law made reference to a column written by one of Jamaica’s former Prime Ministers, Bruce Golding.
Golding’s column, published yesterday by Jamaica Observer, was titled “Guyana must carefully manage its constitutional crisis.”
Ram said that it is unfortunate that Regional and International onlookers are seemingly taking Guyana’s current political instability more seriously than the nation’s own politicians.
Ram said “Outsiders are viewing this as a crisis but our government is treating it as normal political schoolboy play.”
He opined that the best move President David Granger can make for his country at this time is to show respect for the constitution. He said that President Granger should simply “get ready for elections in accordance with the constitution. He should opt, during this time, to show commitment to the constitution.”
Ram added, “Granger needs to call for the dissolution of the National Assembly, it cannot be business as usual.”
Further, Ram told this newspaper that the government’s current course of action in approaching the court is a display of irresponsible behaviour and shows potential for abuse of the courts.
According to Ram, this sort of political immaturity will do no good for the country as it will only hurt the economy and the people. “And the longer this goes on the more it is going to harm Guyana.”

More in this category

Sports

GVF hosts first tourney for the year

GVF hosts first tourney for the year

Jan 07, 2019

Three teams selected for Olympic qualifiers The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) yesterday kicked off their 2019 season with a male and female beach volleyball competition at the Guyana Marriot...
Read More
Regional First Class Cricket…Jaguars in control despite fifties from Dowrich & Carter

Regional First Class Cricket…Jaguars in...

Jan 07, 2019

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre presents gears to WCC

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre presents...

Jan 07, 2019

Albion name sub committees for 2019

Albion name sub committees for 2019

Jan 07, 2019

Regional First-Class Cricket… Jaguars maul Hapless Bajans to score massive 544 – B’dos reach 33-1 in reply

Regional First-Class Cricket… Jaguars maul...

Jan 06, 2019

MARCH 23 next can be another defining moment in Football history

MARCH 23 next can be another defining moment in...

Jan 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Speed is the deal

    Hardly a week goes by without some tragic road accident caused by speeding. Guyana’s roads are now one of the major causes... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]