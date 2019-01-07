More baffling murders test cops in new year

A couple stabbed to death in their bedroom…two brothers gunned down in an apparent robbery, a midwife beaten and strangled in her apartment, while her little daughter sleeps nearby…

There are among the baffling new cases that will test investigators in the new year, along with a host of unsolved ones from 2017 and previous years.

WHO IS ‘DELON?’

On the night of October 25, 2018, Paulette Wade’s six-year-old daughter awoke to find the family’s Kwakwani Park, Region Ten home in darkness. Lying next to her three-year old brother and her mother, the child saw her mom, a 37-year-old midwife, struggling with someone, while crying out what sounded like the name “Delon.”

It was too dark for Wade’s daughter to identify the attacker, and so terrified was she that the child shut her eyes and remained in bed.

At around six-thirty the following day, Paulette Wade’s daughter got up and found her mom lying motionless on the bedroom floor.

Wade’s daughter then ran to a neighbour’s house, and accompanied by a nine-year-old friend, went to the Kwakwani Hospital, some 200 metres away and told her mother’s colleagues what she had seen.

The hospital staffers returned and found that Wade was indeed dead.

A post mortem revealed that Paulette Wade was beaten and manually strangled.

But investigators found no sign of forced entry to the house. Baffling also, was the absence of a clear motive. The killer had apparently not taken any valuables. There was also no sign of an attempt at sexual assault.

Investigators briefly detained Wade’s reputed husband, who was employed with a mining company.

They also questioned a woman who had reportedly sent threatening messages to the midwife, and whose image Wade had allegedly seen in a mobile phone.

Still working on the theory that someone was sent to kill Wade, investigators picked up a number of individuals, including some who were named ‘Delon.’

Among them was an individual who had reportedly once done work on Wade’s home. He too was released.

Examining Paulette Wade’s house more closely during a second visit, the investigators discovered that there was a flaw with the back door, which could have enabled an intruder to enter the premises. They also found other clues that have caused them to detain a Kwakwani resident, also named ‘Delon’, whom they had questioned during the early stages of the investigation.

The man lived a short distance from the slain midwife’s residence, and could reportedly use a track to reach her home.

The man admitted to having known Wade, but police found nothing to implicate him in her death.

A ‘LOCKED HOUSE’ MYSTERY

How did someone sneak into a locked house, apparently locate the correct bedroom that a couple occupied, stab them repeatedly, and slip away unseen and unheard?

That is apparently what happened on December 11, 2018. One of the four children of Alvin Blucher, 48, and Naco Malika Hale, 34, woke that day to find his parents dead in the bedroom of the family’s three-bedroom house at Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Each body bore at least 15 stab wounds. The couple’s four children, including a six-year-old who had reportedly slept with the parents, allegedly said they had heard nothing unusual. The closest neighbours had reportedly heard no screams.

At first, police believed that they were dealing with a murder-suicide, or that the victims had inflicted the mortal wounds on one another during an argument.

They dispelled this theory when a postmortem indicated that the wounds on both victims were inflicted with a pair of scissors, which was left at the scene.

The scissors had been in the house for some time.

Investigators concluded that it was virtually impossible for one mortally wounded partner to have had the strength to wrest the weapon away and stab the attacker multiple times.

Blucher was charged in August, 2018 for allegedly wounding the couple’s eldest son. He was due to return to court within a few days.

Some investigators have come up with a shocking theory as to who committed the murders.

Gunned down brothers

When Harricharran “Davo” Samaroo, 46, and his brother Premcharran “Tully” Samaroo, ventured over to their mother’s residence at Lot 446 Bush Lot Village on Old Year’s Day for a family get together as they would every year, they could not have envisioned that they would not live to see the year 2019.

“Tully” and “Davo” were both shot dead, allegedly by three masked individuals who had invaded the residence.

The killers were described as “young men” believed to have “known the area well.

Irene Samaroo, the mother of the slain brothers, recalled that there was a power outage around 20:00 hrs Monday night. She was upstairs, preparing to bring a flashlight to the bottom flat, when she heard a series of explosions.

On going downstairs, she saw three men with guns and a cutlass. Two ran towards an overseas-based relative, and the third ran towards Samaroo.

She said: “Dem ketch ah uncle and dem seh come bring all the money; come bring all the US but the man tell dem how dem spend out some money at Rose Hall fuh buy some things. Dem na want hear that.

“Me had some US in me shirt and me tek am out and give dem and tell dem how we poor, we don’t really get much.”

One of the men forced the woman to accompany her upstairs and hand over a bag containing more money.

She allegedly offered the robbers her gold jewellery one of them said, “We na want gold, we na want gold” and he ran out.

When the robbers had fled, Samaroo ventured downstairs and found “Tully” laying dead on the ground.

The family found Davo’s body near the fireside.

During a postmortem, nine shotgun pellets were removed from Premcharan Samaroo ‘s body,

One bullet was recovered from Haricharran Samaroo ‘s body, he was shot in the chest.

Police have questioned several youths from the area but are apparently still to make a breakthrough.

COLD CASES FROM 2017 AND EARLIER

Investigators still face the challenge of solving cases from 2017 and earlier.

One is the brutal killing of 18-year-old Rainella Benfield. In December, 2017, the receptionist was found dead in a cemetery at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Her face was bashed in and the skin ripped from it.

The gruesome discovery was made two days after Benfield, of Lot 99 Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was reported missing.

Investigators believe that Benfield was struck with a rock which was found near her body.

Benfield’s boyfriend and five of her male friends were detained and released.

Benfield’s father had come up with theories about the possible killers. He had pointed fingers at a ‘group’ to which his daughter had belonged, while urging the police to find the killers.

But the investigation took a dramatic turn in 2018 when investigators detained three family members of the slain teen.

It was now suggested that an individual known to the teen had intercepted, confronted and killed her while she was heading home.

Since then, police appear to have made no progress with their investigation.

The murders of three other women, who were found in cemeteries, also remain unsolved.

The victims are 20-year-old Dioana Warrick, known as ‘Dee Dee,’ who, while pregnant, was stabbed and strangled in Le Repentir Cemetery in January, 2005; Patricia Younge, 19, murdered in a Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara cemetery in February, 2014, and 40-year-old Afroze Ali, called ‘Aunty Lizzy,’ found strangled in a Zeelugt, east Bank Essequibo cemetery in January, 2012.