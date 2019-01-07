“I respect the party’s decision” – Ramson

Charles Ramson Junior is officially out of the race to become the presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). He has accepted his fate but maintains “unwavering” support for his party.

For the first time, the Executive Committee PPP decided to bar anyone who is not a member of the Central Committee from contesting to be the party’s presidential candidate.

This new provision is likely to affect just one contestant—Ramson.

Yesterday, Ramson told Kaieteur News that although he was keen to contest “I respect the party’s decision and I do not want this issue to distract from the main objective which is to ensure that the People’s Progressive Party wins the next General and Regional elections.”

The Attorney at Law said that the question of a presidential candidate is bigger than any one individual.

He said, “As a personal principle, I am a believer in the collective.”

Ramson noted the many suggestions that if he is sidelined, he should join another political party or start a new one. He said that neither is going to happen. “I am one of the leaders of People’s Progressive Party. As a principle, you do not leave your group. My involvement in a collective is not predicated on getting my own way. If you are not prepared to have decisions go against you and be humble enough to remain committed then you are not mature and wise enough to lead.”

Ramson said that he recognizes that even with him out of the race, PPP Central Committee has a tough decision to make “because the candidates are all assets who have their own appeal. The lesson from the 2011 and 2015 election is that the candidate matters given the changing demographics of our country and their access to information. In the end however that candidate must have our unwavering support from our party and its leaders and he or she will.”

Those who remain in the race to be presidential candidate are Dr. Frank Anthony, Gail Teixeria, Irfaan Ali, and Dr. Vindya Persaud, who are all Central Committee members.

The Central Committee of the PPP has 35 members. The 35 are to vote on who will become the party’s presidential candidate for the next elections. Before the change, the process was expected to go in a manner where nominations are made, and then each member of the committee votes based on his or her personal preference.

It has long been hinted that Jagdeo is not in favour of Ramson’s candidacy. But Jagdeo became more blatant in his remarks recently. At a recent presser, he even referred to Ramson as a “weak candidate.”

Irfaan Ali, the former Minister of Housing, is said to be Jagdeo’s choice.

And, at a recent presser, he stressed the need to provide “young leadership” for the country but was keen to say that this “young leadership” must have experience.

But, a force to be reckoned with would be former Minister Frank Anthony who is a favorite in the party.

At the last congress, Jagdeo topped the list of elected Central Committee Members gaining 718 votes. Anthony came in second with 620 votes while Teixeira came in third with 583.

The CCJ ruling on the two-term presidency is the only thing stopping Jagdeo from running as presidential candidate. Many, including party members, believe that since Jagdeo cannot be President, he prefers someone who will be his “puppet.”

Jagdeo addressed this concern at the recent presser. He said, “Anyone we choose, they will call my puppet. They used to call me Janet’s puppet. So that is okay.” (Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell)