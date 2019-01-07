GVF hosts first tourney for the year

Latest update January 7th, 2019 12:58 AM
Three teams selected for Olympic qualifiers
The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) yesterday kicked off their 2019 season with a male and female beach volleyball competition at the Guyana Marriot Hotel beach front in Kingston. The tournament which was overseen by the President of the GVF, Levi Nedd, saw 13 rounds of competition where three teams earned the right to represent Guyana at the Beach Volleyball Olympic Qualifiers this March in Argentina.
According to Nedd, funding for this costly trip will be provided by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).
Each team consists of two players. The team of Juan Velazquez and Vance Harding will be making their first appearance in the tournament, while the other male team in Quacy Marthson and Ian Bagot earned their spot after a player from their semifinal clash got injured; forcing the opposing team to forfeit the match.
Candace Mentore and Philana Sampson of Port Mourant Volleyball Club qualified as the lone female team representing Guyana despite not taking to the sand for the day with the other female team providing a walkover.
The event saw many players volunteering to make it a success, providing umpiring and scoring duties even between matches.
