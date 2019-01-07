Latest update January 7th, 2019 12:58 AM

Guyanese receive missed calls with Russia's area code

Have you received a call from a mysterious phone number with the country code, 7? If so, you are advised not to return such calls. Persons took to social media yesterday to voice their concerns about missed calls from telephone numbers with that extension, which happens to be Russia’s area code.
Attorney-at-Law, James Bond, took to Facebook and issued a warning: “For the persons getting calls from Russian numbers, please note elections are in the air and someone has contracted experts to probably create a database. Expect text messages and emails next.”
This contention builds on the back of similar claims that were raised against US President, Donald Trump, for whom millions of bot social media accounts, sourced back to Russia, spread pro-Trump propaganda, during the US election season.
Bond also said, “Additionally, these should be scammers, so please do not call back.”
Reports of calls from mysterious foreign numbers have surfaced in America, Canada, South American countries and elsewhere, over the past five years, from countries such as Russia and Belarus. These were found to be one-hit scams; a ruse with the intent of getting curious victims to return the calls, inadvertently agreeing to hefty rates being taken from their mobile credit.
Former Guyana Press Association President, Gordon Moseley, said that persons should not call back because “it’s part of an international fraud.”

