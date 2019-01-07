Disgruntled with politicians…Activists launch national discourse for youths

“You can learn and understand what is happening around you so you can hold these persons accountable for their vows to you, not allowing yourself to be pawns in a play…” – Youth activist Vishal Joseph

By Trishan Craig

The Policy Desk, founded by young activists, Vishal Joseph, Dennis Glasgow and Eden Corbin, on Saturday hosted an event aimed at fostering social and political engagements among the nation’s youths.

Their main objective is to target young people who want to see their peers more involved on their behalf. They hope to educate youths about civic and political issues, and open doors for persons to come on board, and ensure that the interests of young people are best represented.

Well over 200 youths filled the seats at the Theatre Guild, as they aired their views about politicians fully representing them, and to learn to be more open to involvement in political systems.

Notable persons present included Directors of Youth and Sport, Melissa Carmichael and Christopher Jones and Professor Paloma Mohamed, who is also chairperson of the board of the Theatre Guild.

Persons from major political parties were also present at the gathering.

One of the event facilitators, Vishal Joseph, has worked on projects educating young Guyanese on the systems of government and what they can do to hold all political organizations accountable. He sought to highlight the major factor about the nation’s youths, when it concerns politics or burning social issues.

He did a little scenario before beginning his speech; by simply stepping up to the podium, picking up the microphone, then stepping aside for a few seconds.

He then gave context: “That is exactly how the youths of today behave when it concerns politics. They are there but suddenly step away when politics steps in, like it doesn’t concern them.”

“That is wrong,” Joseph said.

To change that, he urged the youths to step up and charge, not only the government, but the opposition, organisations and any other entities vowing to represent them.

“You can use the very social media you are so much a part of on a daily basis to engage with persons. Learn and understand what is happening around you so you can hold these persons accountable for their vows to you, not allowing yourself to be pawns in a play.”

Persons happily took up the offer as they laid out what they expect from persons representing them, while hoping that they add these very concerns to their campaign manifestoes.

Many persons took up the charge to take ownership of their position, when it comes to moving Guyana forward. They vowed to support the team when it moves to other regions for the purpose of giving the young voices of Guyana a chance to reach the government, therefore, holding them accountable for whatever vows they make.

The team stressed that they are not doing this initiative for any political party or organisation.