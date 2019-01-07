Carjacker’s skeletal remains and body of tortured man found

The skeletal remains of alleged carjacking mastermind Trevon Chung were found yesterday in the Kuru Kururu backlands, while the body of another man, with burns and other signs of torture, was found in a bush shed in the same Soesdyke-Linden community.

Relatives said that they found Chung’s remains at around 11.30 hrs yesterday, a day after they received word that he had been murdered.

A relative, who said they were accompanied by police ranks, stated that they identified the remains by a touque and other items at the scene.

Kaieteur News understands that a pair grey three-quarter pants, a pair of slippers and a cell phone battery were also near the remains.

Because of the state of the body, police were unable to ascertain how the 48-year-old resident of Sandville, Kuru Kuru met his demise.

However, there are reports of residents hearing gunshots in the area prior to the discovery. Relatives said that some individuals said that he had been shot.

Earlier in the day, police were summoned to another section of Kuru Kururu, after residents found the battered body of an unidentified man in a bus shed.

Police sources said that the victim, who is of African ancestry and about six feet four inches in height, was clad in a pair of blue jeans, while his head was tied with a red bandana. A brown jersey was found near the victim, who was topless.

Kaieteur News understands that the victim appeared to have been beaten and stabbed. There were burns and other signs of torture on the corpse.

CARJACKING SUSPECT

A brother of Trevon Chung, the other slain man, said that on Friday, a woman informed their mother that Chung was dead.

Worried relatives then attempted to contact Chung by mobile phone, but received a voice message which indicated that the instrument had been turned off.

Their concerns mounted when they visited the missing man’s home and found it empty and a pot of food “filled with worms” in his kitchen.

Family members then contacted the police and scoured area in Kuru Kururu without locating Chung.

They continued the search yesterday and eventually located his remains.

Chung was said to be one of the masterminds in a massive carjacking ring that had links in Georgetown and in areas on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The gang was dismantled last year, but Chung was never arrested.

Police believe the carjackers stole hundreds of vehicles. Some of the stolen cars were ‘hired out’ to drivers. Police recovered the shells of several of the stolen vehicles and several individuals, including two of Chung’s relatives were charged for their alleged involvement.

During the crackdown, police also seized several stolen vehicle parts at North Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara and Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police had said that one of the key players was a former policeman, who allegedly rented out the stolen cars to young taxi drivers.