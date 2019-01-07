Albion name sub committees for 2019

THE newly-elected executives of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, under the presidency of Vemen Walter met recently and have named the Club’s various Sub-Committees, captains and vice-captains of the Club’s respective teams among others for the year 2019.

The Club’s Selection Committee will be chaired by Walter and will include former Guyana Under-19 and Berbice Senior Inter-County off-spinner Orvin Mangru and Omarnauth Outar, along with the captain of the team in question.

Vice-President Imtiaz Baccus heads the Disciplinary Committee with Pooran Mangal and David Brijmokhan being the other members.

Pawan Baldeo will chair the Cricket Development Committee with Brijmokhan and national left-arm-spinner Gudakesh Motie making up the reminder of the committee.

Treasurer Mangal is the chairman of the Fund-Raising Committee which also comprises of Baccus and Brijmokhan. This committee will be allowed to incorporate other members.

West Indies left-arm-spinner Veerasammy Permaul was re-appointed as captain of the Club’s First Division Team with fellow West Indies spinner Davendra Bishoo as his deputy. In the event both Permaul and Bishoo being unavailable, Gudakesh Motie or Anthony Bramble will lead the team.

Jousha Harichand will captain the Club’s Second Division Team with Devendra Latchman as his deputy. Former Guyana Under-19 batsmen Adrian Sukhwa will be the man captaining the club’s Under-21 Team with West Indies Under-19 selectee Kelvin Umroa being his vice-captain.

Umroa and Rayaad Karim are the captain and vice-captain respectively of the Under-19 team while Karim will captain the Under-17 Team with Gouraf Ramesh as the vice-captain.

Tameshwar Mahadeo is the Club’s Under-15 captain with Damien Cecil as the vice-captain, while Tameshwar Mangal and Afraz Budhoo is the captain and vice respectively of the Club’s Under-13 team.

The Club’s various teams will be managed by Outar with Brijmohkan and Walter providing assistance.

Walter and Baccuswill be representing the Club at the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) level with Brijmokhan and Outarbeing the Club’s two representatives on the Albion Community Centre Council.

Brijmohan was also appointed as the Club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).