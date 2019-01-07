Latest update January 7th, 2019 12:58 AM

33+32=56

Jan 07, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

The three stooges was popular pun TV in de 1950s. Dem use to got de whole world laughing. All of dem dead but Guyana got anodda set and dem more funny than de old three stooges.
This set been to a special school. Dem boys want to know which school, if in this day and age dem don’t know simple mathematics.
33+32=65 and 33 is greater. De whole world know that but de stooges in Guyana got a problem wid that Maths.
One stooge think he smart. He seh he looking into bribery. Dem boys want to know how he coulda been deh three and a half years and he couldn’t see bribery and corruption.
Now he going and look for see who bribe Charranrass. Why he didn’t look fuh see bribery with the drug warehouse on Sussex Street or de feasibility study on de bridge?
Anodda stooge telling people on his FB page, “a gov’t can topple by arms or gold.”
Dem boys want to know if he hinting that Charranrass tek gold for a bribe. And even if that is so none of de stooges can’t prove it for anodda twenty years.
Look how much Bharrat and ee buddy tek an none of de stooges, even SOCU and SARA can’t even prosecute one of them.
Dem boys seh tell de nation how Charranrass can get prosecute.
But dem got anodda story. De stooges seh how Charranrass pledge allegiance to Canada and because a dat, he vote shouldn’t count.
Well, dem boys want to know what happened wid all them time he vote. And wha happen wid de odda 26 who gat dual citizenship? Would you guys call back all dem votes?
If de stooges can’t decide if 33 bigger than 32, how dem gun decide wha dem gun do wid all who got dual citizenship in de Parliament?
Moses is anodda one. De coalition appoint him to fix de constitution. He sit down 40 months now, collect fat, fat salary and de only thing he fix was heself.
Dem boys she de coalition better get dem head fix. If not dem gun mek Jagdeo look like Gandhi.
Talk half and fix de constitution, quickly.

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

