Spartons claim Thirsty Fox dominoes tourney

Spartons chalked up 80 games to win the final of the Thirsty Fox dominoes tournament which concluded yesterday at Thirst Fox sports bar, Durban and Vlissingen Road.

Phantom took the runner up spot with 80 games, while Turning Point finished third on 77. Martin Permaul made the maximum 18 games for Spartons who drew the bye to the final, while Gordon Stephen contributed 16. Rawl Cameron scored the maximum 18 for Phantom, while John Chance supported with 17. Turning Point leading players were June Watts and Sandra Welch with 16 and 15 games respectively.

Phantom won the semi final encounter with 71 games ahead of Turning Point 67 and NDIA 57. Rawl Cameron and Rawle Peters made 16 each for Phantom, while Loraine Reid scored 17 and Colin Mc Ewan 16 for Turning Point. Ian Benjamin and Clifton Michel made 17 and 15 games respectively for NDIA.

Meanwhile, Senior Organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a tournament in honour of his birth anniversary starting on January 13 at Turning Point Sports bar.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the first place team will take home a trophy and $175,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.

The MVP in the final will take home $10,000, while the best female player in the tournament will pocket $10,000. Action gets underway at 14:00hrs.

Among the sponsors are All Season’s Racing Service, Stag Beer, Big Boss Trucking Service, Spartans, Mr. Mac Beth of The USA/Dynasty Sports bar, Trophy Stall and Tony Jewellery. All GNDA rules will be in effect.