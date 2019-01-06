Second accident victim paralysed after Annandale hit and run accident

Sixteen-year-old Reaz Shaw, the second victim in the hit and run accident that occurred on the Annandale Public road East Coast Demerara ECD, on December 9, last, was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation GPHC on Friday afternoon.

He is paralysed. Shaw survived the hit and run accident, which instantly killed his 15-year-old friend, Karrchan Khamraj. Khamraj was towing Shaw on a bicycle on the Annandale Public Road when minibus GWW 2140 hit them from behind, killing Khamraj instantly.

Shaw was left in an unconscious state at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a Chinese national named C. Wen, continued about his business leaving the two youths for dead on the road.

Four days after the accident that left Khamraj dead and Shaw in a critical state, the vehicle that was involved in the gruesome act was found hidden at the back of a bakery in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

The vehicle, with shattered windscreen, and damage to the left side, was located at the bakery, which is owned by a Chinese woman.

The bus, bearing registration number GWW 2140, was found to be owned by, C. Wen, of Lot 10 Vigilance, ECD. His whereabouts are now unknown.

Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, told Kaieteur News at that time, police are making diligent efforts to locate him the owner. But even 26 days later, Shaw has been discharged in a state of paralysis, and the driver is yet to be found.

The Traffic Chief had confirmed at the time that the damage to the bus indicated that the vehicle was involved in an accident.

Relatives of the two victims had said that two broken sections of a number plate were left near the scene. One part showed ‘GW’ and another part showed the numbers ‘40’.

This publication had received information that there were two Silver Gray Toyota Hiace buses, which bore number plates that were a close match to the broken plate.

C.Wen, a Chinese national, also owned a supermarket, which is located a short distance from the Vigilance Police Station.

On visiting the location, a resident disclosed that he had not seen “the silver-grey bus” which is used by the Chinese supermarket owner since the night of the accident.

The source directed Kaieteur News to Mon Repos where a bakery was located.

On checking at the location, Kaieteur News observed a tarpaulin-covered object at the back of the makeshift bakery.

A female Chinese national eventually came outside. On being questioned about the whereabouts of the man who drove the “silver bus,” the woman claimed that she had no idea what the reporter was referring to.

She left shortly after with another woman and a man who had arrived with a car, a short time after.

Kaieteur News then contacted ranks at the Vigilance Police Station who eventually gained access to the bakery and upon lifting the tarpaulin, found the silver-grey Toyota Hiace minibus.

The number plates were missing, the windscreen was shattered and the front of the vehicle was damaged.

The vehicle was processed by police crime scene photographers and lodged at the Vigilance Police Station.

The woman who had earlier abandoned the premises later turned up at the Vigilance Station with a lawyer.

She told investigators that a friend had left the vehicle at her premises while she was out. An employee allegedly told her that the bus owner said that he would return for the vehicle in a few days.

The woman also stated that she believed that the driver had gone to Suriname. Kaieteur News understands that she also alleged that she later learned that the vehicle was involved in an accident.

Shaw whose survival has become a nightmare for his family, lies on a bed unable to speak, hear, see or move his limbs.

He is being fed through a tube placed into his nostrils. He has to wear diapers since he has no control of his body at this time.