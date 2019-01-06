Regional First-Class Cricket… Jaguars maul Hapless Bajans to score massive 544 – B’dos reach 33-1 in reply

It was murder at the Mecca yesterday as Guyana Jaguars ended the second day of their third round Regional First-Class encounter against Barbados Pride in a commanding position after Anthony Bramble became the second batsman to score a ton in the innings, to power the visitors to their 10th 500 total in Regional cricket.

The 28-year-old Bramble reached the boundary 17 times and cleared it once in a brilliant unbeaten 130 from 208 balls and 331 minutes and added 157 for the sixth wicket with the 27-year-old Raymon Reifer who hit 13 fours in 75 from 121 balls and 187 minutes in his 13th fifty at this level.

A pugnacious 54 from just 43 balls and 48 minutes with five fours and three sixes from 20-year-old Sherfane Rutherford added to the Bajan’s misery on a hard Kensington track as he put together 73 with Bramble for the seventh wicket.

Clinton Pestano made 32 with four fours and two sixes from 31 balls and 32 minutes and added 47 for the ninth wicket with Bramble before the Jaguars Keeper shared in a 55-run stand with last man Veerasammy Permaul (32) as the Jaguars roared to 548 all out just after Tea.

Their 548 was just four short of Guyana’s highest total at the Mecca, 552-7 declared in 1975 when Roy Fredericks (250) and Alvin Kallicharran (110) scored centuries.

This was Guyana’s fourth highest total

since the Shell Shield was inaugurated in 1966 with their highest of 641 coming in 1967 against Barbados at Bourda.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse had 4-122 from 38 overs for Barbados who ended the day on 33-1, still 316 runs away from avoiding the follow-on. Shayne Mosley is unbeaten on 15.

The Pride, without their best batsman Shai Hope, began with Mosely and Kraigg Braithwaite who played cautiously before Mosely broke the shackles by stroking Shepherd for two fours.

Braithwaite, short of runs for the Windies in recent times, was removed by left-arm pacer Reifer in the 15th over at 33-1 after struggling for 43 balls for

his 11 and with his demise rain stopped play for the day just before the scheduled close.

Earlier, on a day blessed with glorious sunshine, Jaguars resumed on their overnight 319-5 with Bramble on 53 and Reifer on 51 and together they continued to bat sensibly, picking the balls to hit.

Reifer got going with a boundary off Miguel Cummins, while Bramble stroked Kemar Roach for four before Reifer smashed Windies Test and ODI Captain Jason Holder for four more to post the 350.

After a couple of tight overs from Holder, Bramble launched into off-spinner Royston Chase and smashed him for consecutive boundaries.

But with score on 371, Chase induced Reifer to hit a catch to Skipper Shamarh Brooks to break the century stand and leave the left-hander 25 short of a second First-Class ton.

Rutherford, in only his second game at this level, joined the set Bramble and launched a murderous attack on the Bajans.

Rutherford, who played a single T20 for the Windies, began in T20 fashion; powering Cummins for four and lofting Chase into the stands before another six off Chase’s next over brought up the Jaguars’ 400 as Rutherford galloped to 25 from just 15 balls.

At the other end Bramble was in sight of his second century after being left stranded four short of joining Junior Murray as the only Wicketkeeper to score a Regional double century, when he made 196 not out in his only First-Class ton.

Rutherford continued to entertain the fair size crowd which included many Guyanese, with explosive batting; clobbering Jomal Warrican for three fours including consecutive boundaries in an expensive over which cost 13 runs.

At Lunch the Jaguars were large and in charge in the Pride’s backyard on 426-6 with Bramble on 85 and Rutherford unbeaten on 46 from 30 balls.

After the interval, Rutherford reached his maiden First-Class fifty with two blistering fours off Jonathon Carter, while Bramble played the supporting role.

Rutherford’s entertaining knock ended when he was stumped off Nurse at 444-7 with the partnership 28 away from Guyana’s seventh wicket record at Kensington Oval; 101 between Alvin Kallicharran and Rex Ramnaresh in 1971.

The Jaguars quickly lost Romario Shepherd (1) who was run out at 446-8 but Bramble reached his ton with a boundary off Carter from 151 balls with 15 fours and a six.

Pestano, who made 68 in St Lucia as night watchman, got going with three boundaries, two off successive balls from Carter before hammering Nurse for a four and two sixes to race into the 30s.

Pestano’s cameo ended when he was removed by Nurse for 32 at 493-9 before Permaul stroked Nurse for four to post the 500.

The last pair kept going against bowlers who were beginning to tire after spending five sessions on field and by Tea the Jaguars were 544-9 with Bramble on 130 and Permaul on 28 and last wicket stand already 51.

After the break Permaul was removed by Carter to leave the Bajans to score 349 to avoid the follow-on.

Today is the penultimate day and play is scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs.

Scores: GUYANA JAGUARS 548 (Chandrapaul Hemraj 144, Anthony Bramble 130 not out, Raymon Reifer 75, Sherfane Rutherford 54, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 37; Ashley Nurse 4-122) BARBADOS PRIDE 33 for one.

Meanwhile, over at the At Brian Lara Stadium: Red Force trail Hurricanes by 276 runs with six first innings wickets intact.

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 425 (Montcin Hodge 158, Rahkeem Cornwall 65, Jeremiah Louis 51 not out, Akeem Saunders 41; Shannon Gabriel 3-54, Daniel St Clair 3-61)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO RED FORCE 149 for four (Jeremy Solozano 78 not out, Denesh Ramdin 31; Jeremiah Louis 2-31, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-36).