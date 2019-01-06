MARCH 23 next can be another defining moment in Football history

By Franklin Wilson

Guyana’s football is set to record another chapter in history come March 23 next when Guyana hosts Belize in their final round match of Caribbean Nations League Qualifying (CNLQ) from 18:00hrs at the Leonora Track and Field Facility.

This new additional tournament forms part of Concacaf’s vision to offer more competitive matches to its Member Associations and with three of the four qualifying rounds complete, many of the 34 teams in action still have a shot at earning a top 10 finish and a spot in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Well, Guyana (6 points/2wins/1 loss) is 8th in the standings (behind Curacao, Haiti, Canada, Cuba, Jamaica, Martinique and Bermuda) and eying a place at the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time in its history. Under new Technical and Tactical guidance led by former Jamaica International and UEFA Pro Licence holder Michael Johnson, Guyana is 90 minutes away from its biggest moment yet, in history.

Qualification would surpass Guyana’s win over Trinidad and Tobago on 11.11.11 at the Providence Stadium when goals from Ricky Shakes in the 10th minute and Leon Cort (81st) led the Golden Jaguars to a 2-1 win over the Soca Warriors and qualification for the first time ever to the third stage of Concacaf World Cup qualifying; Kenwyne Jones had scored T&T’s consolation goal in the 90+3’ minute.

That match had had also seen the Guyanese create another record as it was its 5th successive World Cup Qualifying (Concacaf zone) win under then Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz. The rest of the team then was Ronson Williams (goalkeeper), Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard, Walter Moore, Jake Newton, Chris Nurse, Kayode McKinnon, Dwain Jacobs, Gregory Richardson and Carl Cort.

Substitutes for that match were Vurlon Mills who replaced Richardson, Chris Bourne who came in for Jacobs and Travis ‘Zorro’ Grant who came in for McKinnon.

March’ date with Belize, 13th in the CNLQ table and also on 6 points from three matches (2 wins 1 loss) will need the support of all and sundry to propel the home team to victory.

Guyana were held to a 2-2 draw by Barbados in their first CNLQ match here on September 6, 2018 but by virtue of the fact that the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) subsequently appealed against the Barbados Football Association (BFA) infringement of the Tournament Regulations and the Regulations Governing the Application of the FIFA Statutes in relation to the eligibility of players to play for representative teams by fielding ineligible players Hallam Hope and Krystian Pearce, Guyana were awarded the game and 3 goals which added life to its quest for Gold Cup qualification.

GFF President Wayne Forde had commented on the Concacaf ruling: “We acknowledge Concacaf ruling with mixed feelings – this is clearly not the preferred manner to advance in any competition but the GFF must also play by the rules. We all remember the famous or infamous hand of God goal that brought Argentina a FIFA World Cup – Luck is sometimes on the side of the brave. It is now up to us to grasp this opportunity and create history for all of Guyana.”

In Week 2 play, October 13 the Golden Jaguars trouncing home team Turks and Caicos Islands 8-0 but Guyana’s Week 3 match against host French Guiana produced a lackluster performance from the Guyanese which allowed the home team to win 1-2.

It’s now on to Saturday March 23 when another sea of yellow fans (12th man) will this time take over the Leonora Track and Field Facility to urge the Golden Jaguars on to another chapter in the nations continuing history.