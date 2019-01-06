‘Hard work over the years is paying off’ says Esuan Crandon on Windies appointment

Guyana Jaguars Head Coach Esuan Crandon, who celebrated his 37th birthday on December 17 was given a belated birthday and Christmas gift when his appointment was officially made public yesterday with the Berbician from Rose Hall Town was busy with the Jaguars team in Barbados.

“It’s a great feeling. I was very excited and elated when I got the news. It came as a surprise to me, but I guess all the hard work over the years have paid off,” said Crandon who is the most successful Coach in Regional First Class cricket.

“I’m happy to be involved in the development of West Indies cricket and I will play my role and hopefully impact the performances of the team positively,” added Crandon who has helped Guyana to four consecutive First Class titles and an unbeaten 12 match streak,

Crandon is a former Guyana fast bowler who took 90 wickets from 38 First-Class games between 2000 – 2011. His best bowling figures is 7-125 against the Brian Lara led T&T side in South Trinidad.

Crandon, who also represented Guyana in List A and T20 matches, said that he was not hoping to be a Windies Coach after his playing days.

“Definitely not what I hoped for when I start coaching. When I was first division captain of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club I took the responsibility of running the practice sessions. We didn’t have a club coach at that time so it was the responsibilities of the senior players to organize the net sessions,” Crandon explained.

“To be honest I wasn’t thinking at that point of time of my playing career about being a coach after cricket. All I wanted to do then was to play cricket at the highest level, but my ability to lead and manage players were early signs I displayed. Mr. Hilbert Foster saw that in me as a player and hence, handed me with the responsibilities of captaining the team,” the right arm bowler who bats left-handed continued.

‘When I first started with the Guyana team as a young and inexperienced coach, it was obviously challenging and a great learning experience for me. I grew and developed year after year,” said the Guyana Head Coach.

Crandon, who was first appointed Guyana Coach in 2012, said that he would assume that the reason for this appointment would be the success he would have gained over the years with the Guyana team as Head Coach.

“My success over the years would not have been possible without the grace, love and favour of the Almighty. I must say thanks to Guyana Cricket Board for entrusting me with the responsibility of coaching Guyana senior men’s team and the support over the years. It is an opportunity that I would be forever grateful for,” added Crandon.

“I would like to thank my biggest supporters, my wife and kids, for being there for me especially my wife who have been prayerful regardless of the situation,” Crandon added.

Crandon thanked all the players and back room staff for the support over the years. (Sean Devers)