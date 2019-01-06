GVF kicks off 2019 season with male and female beach volleyball competition

Latest update January 6th, 2019 12:58 AM
The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF), led by volleyball stalwart Levi Nedd will be making a jump start on the other national sports bodies when it serves off its 2019 season today with a one day beach volleyball competition.
The competition, which will be played at the Marriott Beach Front, will be for both male and female players. Over 20 teams from all over Guyana including those from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo are expected to participate.
The Demerara Distilleries Limited has decided to come on board for its inaugural sponsorship under its Diamond Mineral Water brand. The top teams and outstanding individual players will be presented with trophies, medal and other incentives.
First serve is expected to be at 08:00hrs.
Jan 06, 2019It was murder at the Mecca yesterday as Guyana Jaguars ended the second day of their third round Regional First-Class encounter against Barbados Pride in a commanding position after Anthony Bramble...
Jan 06, 2019
Jan 06, 2019
Jan 06, 2019
Jan 06, 2019
Jan 06, 2019
David Hinds in his final Kaieteur News column for 2018, titled it, “My line in the sand.” I too have a line in the sand.... more
The APNU+AFC coalition is desperate to stay in power. It is so desperate that, with each passing day, it is signaling... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]