GVF kicks off 2019 season with male and female beach volleyball competition

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF), led by volleyball stalwart Levi Nedd will be making a jump start on the other national sports bodies when it serves off its 2019 season today with a one day beach volleyball competition.

The competition, which will be played at the Marriott Beach Front, will be for both male and female players. Over 20 teams from all over Guyana including those from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo are expected to participate.

The Demerara Distilleries Limited has decided to come on board for its inaugural sponsorship under its Diamond Mineral Water brand. The top teams and outstanding individual players will be presented with trophies, medal and other incentives.

First serve is expected to be at 08:00hrs.