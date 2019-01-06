Latest update January 6th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GVF kicks off 2019 season with male and female beach volleyball competition

Jan 06, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF), led by volleyball stalwart Levi Nedd will be making a jump start on the other national sports bodies when it serves off its 2019 season today with a one day beach volleyball competition.
The competition, which will be played at the Marriott Beach Front, will be for both male and female players. Over 20 teams from all over Guyana including those from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo are expected to participate.
The Demerara Distilleries Limited has decided to come on board for its inaugural sponsorship under its Diamond Mineral Water brand. The top teams and outstanding individual players will be presented with trophies, medal and other incentives.
First serve is expected to be at 08:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Regional First-Class Cricket… Jaguars maul Hapless Bajans to score massive 544 – B’dos reach 33-1 in reply

Regional First-Class Cricket… Jaguars maul Hapless Bajans to...

Jan 06, 2019

It was murder at the Mecca yesterday as Guyana Jaguars ended the second day of their third round Regional First-Class encounter against Barbados Pride in a commanding position after Anthony Bramble...
Read More
MARCH 23 next can be another defining moment in Football history

MARCH 23 next can be another defining moment in...

Jan 06, 2019

‘Hard work over the years is paying off’ says Esuan Crandon on Windies appointment

‘Hard work over the years is paying off’ says...

Jan 06, 2019

Affording financial support for athletes travel overseas a plus for GABBFF in 2018 – President Marks

Affording financial support for athletes travel...

Jan 06, 2019

GVF kicks off 2019 season with male and female beach volleyball competition

GVF kicks off 2019 season with male and female...

Jan 06, 2019

Jaguars on track for 1st Gold Cup appearance – Fruta finally conquerors of elite league

Jaguars on track for 1st Gold Cup appearance...

Jan 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • By hook or by crook

      The APNU+AFC coalition is desperate to stay in power. It is so desperate that, with each passing day, it is signaling... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]