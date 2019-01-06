Guyana says goodbye to former Minister Vibert De Souza

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday joined Vice President and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe; former Presidents Samuel Hinds and Donald Ramotar; former Ministers of Government, Members of Parliament among others, for the funeral service of the late Vibert De Souza.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo during his tribute noted that Mr. De Souza was a “cultural icon”.

“We became friends since 1968 when he was introduced to me by the late Captain Fazal Khan. At the time he was, together with his brothers Marco and Dion, a talented guitarist/singer. For a while, I joined his creole group.”

During the eulogy, it was recognised that De Souza had joined the Alliance For Change (AFC) after he was replaced as a PPP Government minister.

In 1995, Mr. De Souza served as junior Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, which held the portfolio of Amerindian Affairs for which he was responsible.

Mr. De Souza died on December 29, 2018.