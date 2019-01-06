Guyana gat 2 Charranrass

One vote mek de whole of Guyana and even people who live in farrin know de name Charranrass. He is de man who got big educated people trying to change de Maths wha people was doing fuh centuries.

Dem same educated people try dat Maths wid de Speaker and de man tell dem, he learn one Maths from de British and he sticking wid dat.

He seh de British teach him dat 33 is de majority of 65 and he sticking wid dat. From de time he announce ee decision, he name change; he become Charranrass Two.

Dis is wha confuse dem boys and de nation. Dem jumbie mathematics got everybody calling de poor Speaker Charranrass Two.

Dis now causing some confusion around de place. Dis gat dem boys worried.

Dem boys did honestly believe dat dis coalition Govt dat Guyana get woulda been one dat everybody woulda been proud of. Sadly, it tun out to be an exchange of what use to exist.

Everyday some of de things dem do resemble wha de PPP govt did.

Tek de drug contracts and de rental of the Albouystown bottom house as a drug bond. Dem pay over $200M in rent fuh a building dat any idiot coulda buy fuh $25 million.

Dem copy dat wholesale from Jagdeo and when dem get ketch, dem had no shame. All dem do is smile.

Dem copy de fuel licence scheme. Under Jagdeo, nuff of he friends and family get licence to import fuel. De coalition copy dat too.

Dem give Burnham son-in-law, Van West, a licence fuh bring in fuel. Dis is a man who come back from the dead and get bigger than Guyoil and Esso put together.

Dem boys hear every week he bringing in 7 to 10 boat loads of fuel. De documents prove he paying half of what he should be paying as duty because of under-invoicing de fuel.

De country losing hundreds of millions every week while dem got some poor families who can’t get a better salary to afford three meals a day.

De country getting a new shit house fuh an international airport, thanks to de Chinese and thank both govts. De PPP sign a US$150M deal and de coalition wind it up to US$180m.

Well de Chinese can tell de world any nonsense but please, don’t try to convince dem boys dat Guyana getting an international airport.

Because dem know plenty contractors who can build three modernised airport, one fuh each county in Guyana wid dat US$180M.

Dis same coalition had people who promise de people how it gon hold every party accountable.

De KFC tell de nation if any one party in de coalition decide to go off track dem would refuse to vote wid de rest of de govt and mek it collapse.

It tun out dat the KFC party didn’t like what was going on in the govt suh dem talk about holding the PNC party accountable. Dem seh dem woulda use de 2019 budget fuh blackmail de PNC.

Is not dem boys seh suh, de e-mail dat Trotman send to de KFC members spell dat out clear.

Dat is one of the reasons Charranrass seh force him to seh yes, yes, yes, to dem in parliament. He seh all de time everybody was ‘yes ‘men and he couldn’t change.

Talk half and observe de change in Guyana we see everyday.