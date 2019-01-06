Blood shortage at NBTS forces public appeal for voluntary donation

The National Blood Transfusion Services [NBTS] is in dire need of blood to satisfy the ever growing demand for this “life saving” product. At this time of the year, the demand is high and the blood bank is short of all blood group.

The goal of the NBTS is for all the blood supplied in Guyana to be collected from voluntary, healthy donors.

This is according to the Public Health Ministry yesterday. “The unit of blood you donate is screened and delivered through a network of Blood Banks countrywide and used as needed. Every day, pregnant women, children, youths, adults and the elderly need blood in both our public and private hospitals.”

In order to become a voluntary donor, an individual must be at least 17 years or older, in generally good health, free from any blood borne disease and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Additionally, an individual’s eligibility is determined following a process of registration, which entails a mini health check comprising of: your body weight, pulse, blood pressure, temperature and HB [Iron] level.

The donor’s blood type will also be identified at this stage and a brief private and confidential interview helps to shed light on the potential donor’s sexual lifestyle and medical history, which is key to the entire process.

Once approved as a donor, the actual blood donation stage will see a unit [less than a pint] of blood being extracted. All donors are offered refreshment on completion of the donation process.

The entire blood donation process takes 20 minutes and a person, who fits the criteria, can donate blood every two months.

Blood donation allows the body to produce new red blood cells, which carries oxygen around the body. Once these new cells are replicated, it allows the individual to feel more rejuvenated and healthier.

Blood cannot be stored for long periods. One unit can be processed into three component parts each of which has the potential of saving a life when used to treat separate medical conditions.

Dr. Pedro Lewis, NBTS Director, has moreover called on all of Guyana to support the NBTS as it work towards 100 percent voluntary donation in 2019.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry yesterday, “We appeal to all our voluntary donors and new donors to visit the NBTS, our blood donation facilities at New Amsterdam, West Demerara, Suddie and Linden hospitals or one of our mobile units and “give a pint!”

Donors can access the East and Lamaha Street [Georgetown Public Hospital Compound] NBTS between the hours of 08:00 and 18:00 hrs from Monday to Friday and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 15:00 hours.

For further enquiries on voluntary blood donation, persons can call: 223-7182, 225-4972, 669-8776 OR 644-9590.