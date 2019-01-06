Affording financial support for athletes travel overseas a plus for GABBFF in 2018 – President Marks

The sport of bodybuilding might not have been as attractive as Mr. Guyana 2018 Kerwyn Clarke but the administration, led by President Coel Marks would have done enough exercise to maneuver its way into 2019.

Marks, is hopeful that there would be some level of real investment and visionary leadership from the powers that be that would fuel the growth of athletes and encourage corporate Guyana to invest more in human development.

Due to financial challenges, the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) was not able to bring off the second in its three tier competition scale for the year, Intermediates. The beginner’s level, Novices and the Senior National Championships were held, nonetheless.

Marks commented: “Last year (2018) surely was a tougher year for the federation. Nevertheless, we were able to successfully host our novice competition, fully funded from the proceeds of previous shows and one sponsor, and seniors which proved challenging due to limitation of sponsors.”

Apart from not being able to host the Intermediate competition, Marks stated that a number of planned outreach visits had to be aborted also due to the lack of finances.

”We also had some administrative discrepancies where we didn’t meet some deadlines, and I as president, accept responsibility for.”

Marks, who informed that the Annual General Meeting and elections of the federation would be held early next month, mentioned some of the positives that were accomplished in 2018.

”Our proudest moment is our ability to continue financially supporting our athletes’ at all overseas performances for the year. Guyana was also able to secure a Pro Card through athlete Mr. Bruce Whatley in addition to hardware from Whatley and Mr. Emmerson Campbell.

Furthermore, we were able to host a Judges seminar hosted by the Vice President of CAC Judges Committee, Mr. Errol Williams. What this did is boost our Judges capacity and certified new Judges which will benefit all stakeholders in the sport.”

It was the 45th CAC Championships held in Mexico City last year that Whatley snapped up his Pro Card after snaring respective gold medals in the Masters and Middleweight classes. Campbell collected a bronze medal in the Under-174cm Men’s Physique class. Campbell however won the Open Men’s physique title at last year’s GABBFF Senior Championships with Kerwyn Clarke rebounding from an injury to claim the Mr. Guyana Title.

Clarke, who was unable to attend CAC due to unforeseen circumstances made the trip to the annual Darcy Beckles Invitational Classic, Bikini & Figure Championships held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados and placed 3rd overall.

The female segment of the sport continues to hold its own but is still struggling to make that huge breakthrough that is needed for the sport. This is despite the fact that females outnumber males by a long stretch when it comes to attendance at gyms throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.

One of the bright prospects

, Ms. Chandani Khan won the Miss Bikini contest at the Senior championships from Angela Barroncas and Diciula De Souza in that order.

Looking ahead to this year, Marks is hopeful that the federation would be able to continue its support of athletes while being able to foster more cohesive relations with them in order to be of better help.

”In terms of what I’d like to see, is the establishment of a Sports Policy that has a component that truly incentivizes corporate Guyana to get on-board behind sport making it easier for administrators to bargain and bridge the gap with corporate Guyana. With such a policy in place business persons supporting sports get some certified tangible returns for them lending support.”

Apart from wishing all athletes and fans a productive 2019, Marks is encouraging all members and fans to attend next month’s AGM and toss their hats into the ring by becoming part of the process to take the sport to another level.