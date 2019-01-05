Woman gives spouse a second chance after he circulates sex tape

The Chief Magistrate yesterday sent out a stern warning to a man who is accused of circulating a sex tape of his spouse to his whatsApp contacts.

“Go and walk the straight and narrow road,” were the words of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan before dismissing three matters against Hadaar London, who is accused of circulating a sex tape, assault and simple larceny.

London, 26, of Christianburg, Wismar, Linden, was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate who read him three charges.

It is alleged that on November 18, 2018, at Queenstown, Georgetown, for the purpose of exposure, he circulated obscene cinematographic videos by way of WhatsApp.

The second charge stated that between October 1, 2018 and October 31, 2018 at Queenstown, Georgetown, he stole one gold chain valued $180,000, property of Cindy Glasgow.

The last charge stated that between the same periods, he unlawfully assaulted Cindy Glasgow.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read to him by the Magistrate.

The woman who was present in Court told the Magistrate that she and the defendant are expecting their first child together, and she forgave him for what he did.

A teary Glasgow added, “I don’t think he intentionally send the video to my child father so I forgive him.”

The Magistrate who had a look of dismay on her face stated, “Well he did send the video to someone.”

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, stated that the victim and the defendant are in a relationship, and are expecting their first child together.

The court heard that, on the day in question, the two had an argument, and he choked her. He then grabbed her chain from around her neck.

Soon after, he sent his spouse’s sex tape to all of his WhatsApp contacts. The matters were reported and, London was arrested and charged for the offence.

After the Prosecutor finished reading the facts, the victim, with tears in her eyes, told the court that she does not wish to proceed with the matter.

The Magistrate, upon hearing the victim’s request, turned her attention to the defendant who was standing in the prisoner’s dock. “Go and walk the straight and narrow road. Do not go around circulating obscene photos and videos of persons.”

She added that under the Cybercrime Bill, which was passed in the National Assembly, persons found guilty of such offences can pay a hefty fine, as well as a jail sentence, if found guilty.

However, the Magistrate was forced to dismiss the matter on the grounds that no evidence was being offered by the victim.

She also placed London on a bond to keep the peace for 12 months, or in default, serve one month of imprisonment.