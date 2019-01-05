Students, teachers urged to be ready for new term – Min. Henry

Latest update January 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry is urging all students and teachers to be prepared for the reopening of schools and the new term which begins on Monday.
In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Henry expressed that it is important that students be focused and work hard to achieve their goals. She added that this is necessary as they seek to keep climbing the ladder of success in their effort to contribute greatly to the country’s human resource pool.
“The message is consistent, you must ensure you maximize the time in school. The education system stands to provide support to whatever is needed,” Minister Henry said.
She further encouraged students to grab all the opportunities available to them as there is now a better pathway in the school system when compared to the immediate the past.
The minister also acknowledged the importance of teachers and urged that they keep up the good work.
Government plans to invest a further $52.2Billion in the education sector, in 2019, a 15.6 per cent increase over the 2018 allocation.
The sum will address disparities in the education sector. These include bridging the gap between coastal and hinterland education delivery; eliminating the shortage of books in the classroom for effective learning; and monitoring sector achievements.
In 2019, $5.4Billion is allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.
The use of smart classrooms will be expanded throughout the country, with Santa Rosa and Paramakatoi Secondary Schools being among the priority schools for 2019.
Jan 05, 2019The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) wait to regain the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) overall title will continue after the Golden Arrowhead managed just a third place...
Jan 05, 2019
Jan 05, 2019
Jan 05, 2019
Jan 05, 2019
Jan 05, 2019
In 1968, Guyana witnessed the rigging of the first general election after Independence. This is an event widely documented.... more
“The country cannot be left without any government at all.” This was the assertion made by Second Vice President... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]