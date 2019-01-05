Students, teachers urged to be ready for new term – Min. Henry

Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry is urging all students and teachers to be prepared for the reopening of schools and the new term which begins on Monday.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Henry expressed that it is important that students be focused and work hard to achieve their goals. She added that this is necessary as they seek to keep climbing the ladder of success in their effort to contribute greatly to the country’s human resource pool.

“The message is consistent, you must ensure you maximize the time in school. The education system stands to provide support to whatever is needed,” Minister Henry said.

She further encouraged students to grab all the opportunities available to them as there is now a better pathway in the school system when compared to the immediate the past.

The minister also acknowledged the importance of teachers and urged that they keep up the good work.

Government plans to invest a further $52.2Billion in the education sector, in 2019, a 15.6 per cent increase over the 2018 allocation.

The sum will address disparities in the education sector. These include bridging the gap between coastal and hinterland education delivery; eliminating the shortage of books in the classroom for effective learning; and monitoring sector achievements.

In 2019, $5.4Billion is allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

The use of smart classrooms will be expanded throughout the country, with Santa Rosa and Paramakatoi Secondary Schools being among the priority schools for 2019.