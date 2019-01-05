Schools “spic and span”, ready for new term

Latest update January 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Classroom doors will reopen bright and early on Monday, January 7, 2019. Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, visited a number of schools within the capital city, yesterday, to get a glimpse of the readiness of the learning Institutions.
In her brief visit, Minister Henry went to the St. Joseph High, Richard Ishmael, Brickdam Secondary and the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School.
The minister explained the importance of her visits which she noted was to inspect the state of the school’s environs before the country’s young minds return for the new academic term.
“There will be maintenance work to be done from time to time and schools are no exception. What I am looking at here is preparation for the opening. It’s not the maintenance schedule for 2019,” Minister Henry said.
She further explained that the maintenance schedule for 2019 is very long with provisions to execute several works drafted out by the Ministry of Education.
The minister will continue her visits to several other schools around the city over the weekend. (DPI)
