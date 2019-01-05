Sarwan’s Amazonia Mall coming to Providence in 2020

Amazonia Mall, a state-of-the-art facility, will add to the changing East Bank Demerara landscape, offering a new experience to locals and visitors a release indicated.

The project, spearheaded by one of Guyana’s most successful sportsmen, Ramnaresh ‘Ronnie’ Sarwan, is currently under construction at Providence, a stone’s throw from the National Stadium.

The 38-year-old former Guyana and West Indies cricketer turned entrepreneur said this is phase two of a project he started several years ago. Phase one included Massy Store, New Thriving Restaurant and Fitness53 Gym housed in one building.

“Construction (of phase two) started a few months ago, and we’re at the stage where we’ve completed the foundation and the flooring. In another four weeks or so, we will start seeing the erection of steel and so on. This has been long in planning, and I’m really happy that it is coming to fruition,” Sarwan explained.

Caribbean Cinemas, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Burger King, Pizza Hut and Optique Vision Care are the businesses already aligned to the project. According to Sarwan, a Sports Bar and Lounge and a massive parking lot will also form part of phase two, which is expected to be completed by June 2020.

The aim, the former Guyana and West Indies captain pointed out, is to provide a modern-day experience to Guyanese and tourists alike.

“That was one of the main reasons we started the project and hopefully the way Guyana is going it will be able to modernise the country, and at least when people come to Guyana they would have good places to go and speak really good things about our country,” Sarwan stated.

“Obviously, you want to offer the best service and ensure that people are very comfortable when they come to the facility. I think, most importantly, you want people to experience the kind of shopping stuff they experience abroad and we’re going to try our best to bring that to everyone.”

Further information on investment opportunities at the new facility can be obtained by calling 265-7271, visiting the website www.amazoniamallgy.com or emailing [email protected]