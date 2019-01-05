Latest update January 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Nurses and Midwives Bill amended

During the observance of the International Nurses Week last year, the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, had vouched to draft a policy which will tremendously benefit the Nursing Sector.
On Thursday evening in the National Assembly, the Guyana Nurses and Midwives amendment Bill was presented by Minister Lawrence. The Bill seeks to empower the Nurses and Midwives Council to enrol, register, certify and license nursing personnel among other things.
“The Bill will also empower the council to take disciplinary actions against nursing personnel for breach of established standards of professional conduct, and provides for the establishment of a discipline Committee,” Minister Volda Lawrence explained.
The minister further added the amendment comes with great commitment by the Ministry of Public Health to improve the welfare and wellbeing of every nurse and midwife countywide and strengthens the healthcare delivery system.
Furthermore, the minister said that for years, the exercise for nurses to seek specialization within the nursing sector was cut but with the passage of the bill that it has finally come to an end. (DPI)

