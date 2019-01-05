No confidence challenge… Govt files writ against Speaker, Attorney General and Charrandass Persaud

An application filed in the High Court by Compton Reid is asking that the No-Confidence motion against the Government to be quashed on the ground that expelled Alliance for Change (AFC) parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud, who sided with the Opposition, has been a Canadian citizen for almost 20 years.

The court action was filed yesterday by Senior Counsel Rex McKay, Neil Boston and Attorneys-at-Law Stanley Moore, Robert Corbin and Bretina Glasford. The Respondents have been listed as Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland; Mr. Charrandass Persaud of Betsy Ground, Canje, Berbice; and 12 Brambo, Markhan Avenue, Ontario L354K9, Canada; and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Among other things, the applicant is asking the court for an order setting aside the order of the Speaker that the No Confidence Motion, Resolution No. 101 was passed by the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.

And further, “An order staying the enforcement of Resolution No. 101 declared by the Clerk of the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.”

The applicant is also seeking a conservatory order, preserving the status quo ante that the Government remains in office until the hearing and determination of the matter.

The applicant has asked the court to make a declaration that Persaud is not qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly by virtue of his own act and acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience and adherence to a foreign power– that is the Sovereign State of Canada, in contravention with Article 155 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana.

Further, the applicant is asking for a declaration that Persaud is the holder of a valid Canadian passport No. AC773625 issued by the Government of Canada on October 25, 2017, which will expire on October 25, 2022 and was a replacement of the previous passport No. JX818124, which was issued to him on January 29, 2013 and expired on January 29, 2018.

The vote cast by Persaud is null, void and of no legal effect and by reason the unlawful “yes” vote cast by Persaud, the No Confidence Motion was not passed, is another declaration being asked for by the court.

In the grounds of application, the applicant has argued that Persaud was not qualified for elections as a member of Parliament as required by Article 155 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Guyana which states, “No person shall be qualified for elections as a member of the National Assembly who, (a) is, by virtue of his or her own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.”

According to the court documents, Article 156 (1) (c) of the Constitution of Guyana provides as follow, “A member of the National Assembly shall vacate his or her seat therein– if he or she ceases to be a citizen of Guyana.” Contending that Persaud conspired with persons known and unknown to and voted in favour of the No Confidence Motion, the applicant is arguing that there were only 32 valid votes of “Yes” in favour of the No Confidence Motion and 32 against same.

“Which did not amount to a majority of all elected members of the National Assembly as provided for in Article 106 (6) of the Constitution of Guyana. In the premises the motion of No Confidence is null, void and of no legal effect to defeat the Government on a vote of confidence in accordance with Article 106 (6) of the Constitution.”

Article 106 (6) of the Constitution provides that the Cabinet including the President shall resign if the Government is defeated by the vote of a majority of all the elected members of the National Assembly on a vote of confidence.

However, the applicant further contends that the current total elected members of the National Assembly is sixty-five (65) and that Article 106 (6) of the Constitution of Guyana requires a majority of all the elected members to lawfully defeat the Government of Guyana upon a vote of confidence.

“In the premises the declaration that the motion of no confidence was passed in the National Assembly on the 21st December 2018 is null, void and of no legal effect to defeat the Government on a vote of confidence in accordance with Article 106 (6) of the Constitution,” the applicant further argues.

The Court has to set a date for hearing to commence.