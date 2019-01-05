GMRSC 2018 review Guyana’s bid to regain CMRC overall title unsuccessful

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) wait to regain the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) overall title will continue after the Golden Arrowhead managed just a

third place finish following the four action-packed legs across the Caribbean last year.

Guyana last hoisted the championship trophy in 2015 and since then, team Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) has reigned supreme in the three following years. In 2017, Guyana were the runners up but in 2018, Barbados’ determination and good performances at their home leg at Bushy Park allowed them to usurp the Guyanese for the second place ranking.

Guyana’s Andrew King became the second son of the soil to retain a CMRC title after proving that his Group 4 Awd class triumph in 2017 was no fluke with some outstanding driving in the final leg at the South Dakota Circuit last November to clinch the title at home. King’s teammate Mark Vieira was ahead of him on points heading into the final showdown which was dubbed Ignite by the GMRSC but problems with Vieira’s machine coupled with King’s classy driving was good enough to see him get top honours.

The GMRSC’s Ignite two-day event which served as the final leg of the national and Caribbean championships last November, was a well organised 43-race programme event. The local organisers saw the usual

fantastic turnout by the Guyanese who were thrilled to witnessed SR3 radical series races at the Timehri motor racing track for the first time.

The packed nine-car radicals’ racing grid wooed the fans and scorched the Timehri track. Sons of the soil, Calvin Ming won two of the three races competed, while former CMRC champion Kristian Jeffrey won the other. In his first win, Ming bettered Team Mohamed’s Enterprise Matthew Truelove circuit record time of 33.3 seconds by three thousandths of a second (33.297 seconds) to own the South Dakota inner circuit record.

A source close to Team Mohamed’s noted that their main aim will be to better Ming’s 33.297 seconds circuit record in 2019 since their superstock (bikes) challenge are usually a one horse race.

Team Mohamed’s Matthew Truelove copped the Superstock CMRC title for the first time giving his team a second triumph in the racing

class after another amazing season on the track.

Drag Racing

Team Mohamed’s Enterprise and their pair of Nissan GTRs continue to rule the drag racing strip at South Dakota which had a professional launch pad recently installed. Mohamed’s Nissan GTR remains undefeated after a fierce challenge from a rail car from T&T. It may be possible that fans may get an opportunity to witness a new and rumored faster motor car that sources close to the champions have shared with this publication.

The GMRSC drag race meets also saw participants from Suriname and French Guiana and in 2019 there has been four scheduled meets slated for

February 17th, April 7th, July 6th, August 25th (International) and October 6th.

Endurance

Team Wreckers’ and their driver Adrian Fernandes ruled the roost during the Endurance series by emerging the overall winner in each of the three rounds. Behind the wheel of the Gillette sponsored car, Fernandes was a force to be reckoned with and never faltered to edge out former champion Motilall Deodass by just one lap.

President of the GMRSC, Rameez Mohamed, confirmed with Kaieteur Sport that 2018 was extremely successful for the club with all of the scheduled events being run off. He added that in the past 12 months, a lot of new and young drivers have emerged in the sport especially in the age range of 8-16 with GT Motorsports and KFC Karting series.

Despite featuring a thin touring contingent for the Jamaica, Barbados and T&T CMRC legs, Guyana’s third place finish is commendable. Mohamed further posited that a more competitors have confirmed their availability for all the CMRC legs this year, so a better showing is expected.