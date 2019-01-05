Expose PPP corruption before you leave office- Jagdeo

Latest update January 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo is not the least bit afraid of what the release of more forensic reports can do to the image of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) during the upcoming campaign for General and Regional Elections.
He said as much at a recent press conference held at his Church Street Office.
Jagdeo exuded confidence that the government does not have any real dirt on the PPP.
He said, “We have been calling on them to release all of the reports. They can release them. They could have released them yesterday; they can release them today or they can release them tomorrow.”
“It doesn’t bother me,” Jagdeo continued.
He said that it is well known that many of the reports were done by people who were on the APNU+AFC list of candidates for the last General and Regional Elections.
Jagdeo said, “But even so, with all the reports they could not find the large scale corruption that they talk about. Look at what they charge people for. So I would find it a miraculous thing that they had this big scandal and everyday they were just sitting on it, waiting for 2020 (when elections were originally slated to be held,) it stretches the imagination.”
Jagdeo said that Guyanese are not fools and would see through any more to release the reports now.
He said, “Whether they are APNU, AFC or PPP, our people are smart, they see a dying desperate greedy cabal out there and so I do not have any worry about these reports, no doubt they will get more repressive.”
