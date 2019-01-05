Changes made to Nand Persaud Sky Plus Sprint Classic Horserace meet Trophy Stall joins growing list of sponsors on board

With one day to go before the much anticipated Nand Persaud Group Of Companies one day Sprint Classic horserace meet, one change has been made to the day’s programme and the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market has joined the growing list of sponsors offering assistance toward the successful staging of the meet.

Gavin Persaud of the organisers recently collected the trophies as part of the sponsorship package from Proprietress Devi Sunich at the Trophy Stall Bourda Market location.

The event, dubbed the “Karibee Rice Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet”, will herald the start of the 2019 horseracing season.

It will be held at the Company’s No.36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice, Racing Facility and is being organised by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group.

Seven races are listed for the day with over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives to be won.

The races will see the horse running in a straight line over 880 and 660 yards or four and three furlongs respectively.

Acceding to the numerous requests for a change the organisers have decided to replace the H class event with one for animals that are classified Cow Horses.

The other events on the day’s card are for the 3 year old animals for a winning take of $200,000 and trophy.

There is an event for 3 year old animals for a winner’s stake of $200,000 and trophy.

The event for animals classified J and lower is for a take home prize of $180,000 and trophy.

The K class and lower animals will be competing for a first prize of $140,000 and trophy.

The L class race for male horses. The L class race for female animals. The L class event for non-earners for 2018 all competing for a winner’s money of $100,000 and trophy over 3furlongs.

A number of sponsors are on board including Trophy Stall, Ansa Mc Al Trading, 4R Bearings and Belt and NTN Television among others.

Some of the horse entered includes Perfect Return, Irish Boy, Touch Down, Touch the Cash, Gold Again, Uprising, Miss Anjali, Mystery Man, Secret Flyer Bruck Gun, 12 Karat Cat, Massapequa Dr, Miss Anjali, Red Region, Plane Land, Perfection, Humming Bird, Damage Control, Awesome Banner, Physical Disturbance, Careful Choice, Something Special, Perfect Return, Touch The Cash, Secret Flyer, Gold Again, Rosie, Uprising, Plane Land, Quarter Pharoah, Irish Boy, Touch Down, Mystery Man, Country Boy, Secret Flyer, Byron, The Rock and Jungle Prince.

The Champion jockey, trainer and stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies is among the premiere horseracing entities in the country and boosts a full package that includes racing track, promotional group, race horses, and stables and feed and other supplies for horses. The coordinator is Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud.

Race time is 12:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)