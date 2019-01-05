Candy Boss, GT Beer 8-a-side football competition Paradise to clash with defending Champions Police after Monedderlust disqualified

Paradise Invaders of West Coast Berbice will now clash with defending champions Police FC instead of Monedderlust FC in the final of the Candy Boss, GT Beer and Antics Promotion 8-a-side football competition in Berbice.

This change of teams came about after Monedderlust of West Coast Berbice, who had earlier defeated Police, were disqualified for breaching the rules of the competition. They played a player who it was reported is a member of the Guyana Defence Force FC.

Monedderlust had defeated the defending champions Police FC 1-0 through a Travis Henry goal in the 24th minute. The goal was evenly contested. However, the difference was the Henry strike. The defeat was the first for the Cops since the tournament started last year. However, at the conclusion of the game police drew the matter to the relevant authorities and an investigation was launched and the police protest was upheld.

Paradise in the meanwhile earned their passage to the final by edging past Golden Stars on penalty kicks (2-1) after the game ended 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

Golden Star was first on the score sheet as Sunny Logan scored in the 5th minute. A Paradise own goal in the 28th minute made it 2-0 for Golden Stars. Paradise however were not daunted as Otis Mitchell pulled one back in the 29th minute, to leave the game 2-1 in favour of Golden Stars at Lemon time.

Mitchell was again on target in the 35th minute as he tucked in the equalizer.

Simon Emanuel sent Golden Stars in front in the 37th minute, but Delroy Ferdinand 42nd minute goal put things back on level footing for the 3-3 draw.

The final and third place are set for today with Monedderlust and Golden Star meeting first in the third place playoff followed by the final between Paradise and Police.

The winning team will collect $600,000 and the GT Beer trophy, while $300,000 is for the runner up and $200,000 for the third place finisher.

The top teams and individuals players will also get trophies and medals. (Samuel Whyte)