Bush Lot brothers were shot

The two brothers Premcharan “Tully” Samaroo and Haricharran “Davo” Samaroo who were killed when bandits invaded their mother’s home at Lot 446 Bush Lot Village on Old Year’s Day were shot dead. That’s the findings of the Post Mortem Examinations conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on the bodies.

The men and an overseas based relative Munilall Robert Kumar, 71 were drinking at their mother’s, Irene, residence at Lot 446 Bush Lot Village on Old Year’s Day. They were all planning to usher in the New Year together.

The post mortem was performed on Thursday at the Anthony Funeral Parlour, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

Nine pellets were removed from the body of Premcharan Samaroo, 45, a labourer of Lot 446, Bush Lot Corentyne. The cause of death was given as “multiple shotgun injuries”.

One bullet was recovered from Haricharran Samaroo, 46, a farmer of Bush Lot farm Corentyne, Berbice. The cause of his death was given as gunshot injuries to chest. The pellets and bullet were handed over to the police for further examination.

The family was attacked by three armed and masked bandits carrying guns and cutlasses. They were described as young men. Premchand had visible injuries to his face, some of his teeth were missing; he reportedly died on the spot. Harrichand who was also beaten reportedly died at the hospital.

The incident reportedly occurred around 20:00 hrs.

Kumar, who came in the country a few days prior to the incident, was sitting under the house with the others described the men as young. The men only demanded cash.

The police recovered a number of spent shells at the scene. Over US$400 along with $75,000 in local currency were stolen.

A number of persons were arrested as investigations continue.

And the post mortem examination conducted on the body of Guyana Defence Force Lieutenant Mark Bagot, 26, of Lot 21 Phillipi, Corentyne, Berbice who was stabbed by a man following an argument, gave the cause of death as Perforation of lungs due to a stab wound.

Bagot was stabbed during a heated argument at a liquor shop in Phillipi Village on Sunday around 20:30 hrs.