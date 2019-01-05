Latest update January 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits use ladder to enter Parika home ; razor blades to torture family

Jan 05, 2019 News 0

 

Several Members of a Parika, East Bank Essequibo family were on Thursday evening tortured and robbed by a group of armed Men who invaded their Property.

The ransacked Parika home

The Lot 536 Charles Street, Parika, East Bank Essequibo home belonging to Imlawattie Pokhar was reportedly invaded just before midnight.
Reports indicated that the woman, her husband and sons aged 19 and 25 were all asleep when the three unmasked men entered their two storey home through a bedroom window.
The men reportedly tortured the household and demanded cash and jewellery.
Pokhar claimed that the men used a Ladder to gain access to the upper Flat of the House. After gaining access, they ordered the occupants of the house to lie on the floor where they began to beat them.
The intruders according to Pokhar used razor blades to cut the back of both of her sons’ feet in their bid to get them to comply.
The men ransacked the house and allegedly found about $900,000. They eventually made off with three haversacks and other bags containing valuables including jewellery.
“Now we left with nothing; they tek and gone with everything we had”, the woman cried. Pokhar’s husband and two sons were rushed to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The matter was reported to the Police and a manhunt was launched.

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC 2018 review Guyana’s bid to regain CMRC overall title unsuccessful

GMRSC 2018 review Guyana’s bid to regain CMRC overall title...

Jan 05, 2019

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club’s (GMRSC) wait to regain the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) overall title will continue after the Golden Arrowhead managed just a third place...
Read More
PCL Regional First-Class cricket Hemraj hit maiden century as Jaguars reach 319-5

PCL Regional First-Class cricket Hemraj hit...

Jan 05, 2019

Sarwan’s Amazonia Mall coming to Providence in 2020

Sarwan’s Amazonia Mall coming to Providence in...

Jan 05, 2019

Changes made to Nand Persaud Sky Plus Sprint Classic Horserace meet Trophy Stall joins growing list of sponsors on board

Changes made to Nand Persaud Sky Plus Sprint...

Jan 05, 2019

Candy Boss, GT Beer 8-a-side football competition Paradise to clash with defending Champions Police after Monedderlust disqualified

Candy Boss, GT Beer 8-a-side football competition...

Jan 05, 2019

Ramballie bowls Essequibo Coast to narrow victory

Ramballie bowls Essequibo Coast to narrow victory

Jan 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Dec.-30—2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]