Bandits use ladder to enter Parika home ; razor blades to torture family

Several Members of a Parika, East Bank Essequibo family were on Thursday evening tortured and robbed by a group of armed Men who invaded their Property.

The Lot 536 Charles Street, Parika, East Bank Essequibo home belonging to Imlawattie Pokhar was reportedly invaded just before midnight.

Reports indicated that the woman, her husband and sons aged 19 and 25 were all asleep when the three unmasked men entered their two storey home through a bedroom window.

The men reportedly tortured the household and demanded cash and jewellery.

Pokhar claimed that the men used a Ladder to gain access to the upper Flat of the House. After gaining access, they ordered the occupants of the house to lie on the floor where they began to beat them.

The intruders according to Pokhar used razor blades to cut the back of both of her sons’ feet in their bid to get them to comply.

The men ransacked the house and allegedly found about $900,000. They eventually made off with three haversacks and other bags containing valuables including jewellery.

“Now we left with nothing; they tek and gone with everything we had”, the woman cried. Pokhar’s husband and two sons were rushed to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The matter was reported to the Police and a manhunt was launched.