Woman goes into labour after bandits storm guest house

Two businesses in Clifton and John’s, Port Mourant, respectively, were Wednesday night pounced upon by perpetrators determined to drive fear into the minds of their intended victims. With an

escalating crime rate in the Ancient County, residents from various areas are having a taste of what the ruthless gangs have been executing.

While the Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine told this publication at his office yesterday afternoon that there are no such reports of a robbery committed in those areas, Kaieteur News spoke with the victims of the robberies that actually took place.

Owner of the “Gabar Chicken Outlet” at Clifton, Port Mourant, Doodnauth Takapersaud called “Gabar”, told this publication that his home is located aback of his chicken business situated just along the Clifton Public Road. He recounted that from his house, he heard noises sometime around 1:30 yesterday morning, in his business place. He said that some men had entered the shop and stole over 15 plucked chickens and $15,000 cash. He also related that a week ago, the perpetrators had stolen $183,000 and 15 plucked chickens.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday night, the “Comfort Inn” Guest House located opposite the University of Guyana’s Campus at John’s, was also stormed by masked men armed with cutlasses and crowbars.

The men reportedly dealt several lashes to the guard, before entering the premises and proceeding to terrorize the family, which included a nine-month pregnant Faneesha Hassan, her mother Salima Hassan and her 3-year-old nephew. The men demanded cash and jewellery and reportedly

dealt several lashes about Salima Hassan’s arms. Her daughter was forced into early labour after the ordeal and gave birth to her child three weeks before her actual due date.

The men escaped with $50,000 Guyana currency, $100 US, two gold chains, three silver bangles, a computer, two cellular phones and several gold rings.

No one has since been arrested.