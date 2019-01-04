Latest update January 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Several financial Bills passed in Opposition’s absence

Jan 04, 2019 News 0

The absence of the political opposition did not prevent the government from continuing with its business in the National Assembly. In fact, several financial Bills were passed by the Government,

Finance Minister, Winston Jordan

which enjoys a one-seat majority.
These include: the Property Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Capital Gains Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Customs (Amendment) Bill, the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill-No. 23, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill-No. 24 and the Corporation Tax (Amendment) Bill.
The foregoing Bills were moved by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan.
Additionally, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan moved for the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2018 to be read a second time. Ramjattan explained that the simple amendment to the Principal Act sought to increase the duration of the licence from three years to five years. He said that this is in keeping with the promised measures of the 2019 budget. The National Assembly then resolved itself into a Committee of Supply, considered the clause, and it received unanimous support for a smooth passage.

More in this category

Sports

Same game different players – GoG continues to show disinterest in sports

Same game different players – GoG continues to show disinterest...

Jan 04, 2019

  Says Sean Devers As I start another year my continued disappointment with this Government’s disinterest in sports after 23 years of the same attitude by the PPP/C Administration, prompted...
Read More
The most significant year in Guyana Basketball history – 2018

The most significant year in Guyana Basketball...

Jan 04, 2019

GFF’s mid-season transfer window opens

GFF’s mid-season transfer window opens

Jan 04, 2019

Full strength Bajans aim to halt Jaguars unbeaten streak as teams clash today in Barbados

Full strength Bajans aim to halt Jaguars unbeaten...

Jan 04, 2019

Badri Prasad Memorial T20 – Wakenaam Sans Souci and Maria’s Pleasure to clash in first semi final on Sunday

Badri Prasad Memorial T20 – Wakenaam Sans...

Jan 04, 2019

Business as usual for Hockey in 2018

Business as usual for Hockey in 2018

Jan 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Dec.-30—2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]