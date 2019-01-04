Several financial Bills passed in Opposition’s absence

The absence of the political opposition did not prevent the government from continuing with its business in the National Assembly. In fact, several financial Bills were passed by the Government,

which enjoys a one-seat majority.

These include: the Property Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Capital Gains Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Customs (Amendment) Bill, the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill-No. 23, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill-No. 24 and the Corporation Tax (Amendment) Bill.

The foregoing Bills were moved by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan.

Additionally, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan moved for the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2018 to be read a second time. Ramjattan explained that the simple amendment to the Principal Act sought to increase the duration of the licence from three years to five years. He said that this is in keeping with the promised measures of the 2019 budget. The National Assembly then resolved itself into a Committee of Supply, considered the clause, and it received unanimous support for a smooth passage.